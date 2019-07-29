Epic Party Stories As Told By Your Favorite Stars

Image zoom Frazer Harrison/Getty; George Pimentel/WireImage

Gemma Chan & Celine Dion

Putting the “crazy” in Crazy Rich Asians, actress Gemma Chan admitted things got a little wild on the bus that ferried guests between the Met Gala and the afterparty – but the responsibility lies with diva Celine Dion. “She was an absolute f—ing legend … It was the best half an hour of my life,” Chan told The Guardian, before swearing the video of the moment will never be seen. “I can’t believe it happened. Nothing will top that. I pole-danced on a bus with Celine Dion.”

Ed Sheeran & Princess Beatrice

Want to guarantee a memorable time at your party? Invite Ed Sheeran – as you’ll see, he tends to make any gathering much more eventful. And that includes royal soirees with princesses in attendance; in 2017, Sheeran appeared to confirm a report that Princess Beatrice had accidentally slashed his face with a sword while pretending to knight fellow musician James Blunt. There were no hard feelings towards the Windsors, though: Sheeran was happy to accept his MBE (member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire) from Prince Charles later that year.

Jennifer Lawrence

The A-list actress recounted her first true Oscars party experience on Late Night, telling host Seth Meyers that her best friend, Laura, had encouraged her to enjoy the awards a little more her third time around.

After enjoying drinks during the ceremony, Lawrence decided to hit up the glitzy awards show after-parties. “I’ve never gone out after Golden Globes or Oscars or anything — I’m just so sick of people by that point,” she explained. “But this time I was like ‘I’m going out.’ And I puked.”

“There’s this big fancy party, this Guy Oseary and Madonna party — if you get invited, you’re like, you know, super-important. And I puked, on his porch,” she went on.

And there was a high profile witness to the actress’s party fail. “I was in such bad condition. And I look behind me while I’m puking and Miley Cyrus is there like, ‘Get it together,'” Lawrence admitted.

Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran

During a joint interview on BBC Radio 1, the longtime besties spilled on that time they ended up hiding from police in a hotel bathroom after the 2015 Grammys.

“We were at a party in Mark Ronson’s [hotel] room and then the police shut it down,” Sheeran said.

“That made us feel so cool,” Swift chimed in. “We had to hide in a bathroom … I grabbed Ed and I was like, ‘Cops are here. Come with me.’ Who would have thought I’d be the one who, like, knows how to get you away from the police?'”

After escaping from the bathroom, the duo headed to another post-Grammys party, where, as Swift put it “a lot of weird things” continued to happen.

“Ed was in a special place,” Swift recalled. “We spent 10 minutes hugging koala bears.”

The next morning, Swift was reminded of a run-in with a fellow musical star: “I woke up with an email from The Weeknd and he was like, ‘You told me how beautiful I was for about 15 minutes straight and started to pet my hair.’ It looked really cool that night and I apparently went on and on about it … I was like ‘you’re so magnificent.'”

Khloé Kardashian

The reality star shared a story of a 21st birthday done right on behalf of her little sister Kendall Jenner, who enjoyed so many milestone libations at her party that she forgot about receiving a multi-thousand dollar gift from a stranger.

“We had crazy celebrations,” Kardashian said on Jimmy Kimmel Live! about Jenner’s bash. At one point, said the star, “My mom [Kris Jenner] was like: Come on, Kourt and Khlo’ — she was like, riling us up and we were like: ‘What’s going on?’ And then we go outside and there’s a Rolls Royce and this man standing there.”

“I was like: ‘What’s the gift? The guy or the car?’ I was so confused. And then this guy just hands Kendall a pair of keys to this car and I was like, ‘Do we even know who this guy is?!’ He’s some prince.”

The next morning, Kardashian’s supermodel sister had completely forgotten about the lavish present. “She was like, ‘Oh, my God. I forgot I got a car last night!'” Kardashian remembered. “That’s how drunk she was. She was so drunk on her 21st birthday.”

Emma Stone

Stone was lucky enough to be a part of the Saturday Night Live 40th Anniversary Special festivities, and walked away with a pretty crazy story about the after-party. “It got insane,” she told Jimmy Fallon during a Tonight Show appearance. “I was dancing, and I stepped on a piece of glass and I didn’t know it. So I kinda was like ‘Oh!’ and I looked and my foot was bleeding everywhere,” she revealed.

“I sat down and was like ‘What do we do?’ And then someone went, ‘you want to come onstage with Prince?’ and I was like, ‘Yup!’ And they just took me a minute later!”

The La La Land star ended up onstage with the musical legend, playing the tambourine with a bleeding foot.

Leighton Meester

In a 2011 interview with Allure, Meester reminisced about her former days as a party girl, and one particular anecdote about a literally too-hot-too-handle soirée stood out.

“We had craaaazy parties, we had DJs, bands, an ice luge, a fire twirler,” she told the magazine. “One of my roommates burned off her bangs on the stove trying to light a cigarette.”

Joe Jonas

During his Reddit Ask Me Anything, Jonas dished on a very special night he spent with frontman Bono after a Toronto U2 concert.

“Somebody came up from Bono’s PR, and they were like we would like to invite you to Bono’s after party, and we were like that’s not real, there’s no way he wants us to come to an afterparty,” he wrote. Despite his initial reservations, Jonas decided to stop by the party in case the rockstar had legitimately requested his presence.

The DNCE singer had been hanging out at the party for about 30 minutes when, “the doors open, it was as if it was a smoke machine, and Bono walks in, he was wearing jeans and a jean shirt buttons down to his belly button. He struts his way in and is doing the pointing at people and just being a total badass.”

Jonas ended up having an intimate chat with the veteran performer. “[He] sits down with us for probably the next four hours and we have the most amazing conversation,” he wrote. “We talk about him, I asked him for advice for writing songs and he’s like. ‘Don’t be afraid to offend people, I have countries I’m not allowed back into for things I said, you have to really say it from your heart because it’s what’s important.'”

Another Irish party-goer made for even more special memories. “Colin Farrell was there as well,” Jonas revealed. “[Farrell] sent [Bono] one of the jerseys of a rival team, and he wrote something on the jersey [like ‘screw your team’], and Bono was so mad and was like ‘Where is that bastard?!’ And was looking for him around the party to fight him.”

Aidy Bryant

The Saturday Night Live cast member confessed to Seth Meyers that she may have slightly overindulged at the season 42 writers’ party.

“You take all the anxiety and stress and power from the season and you pour it in to one night of drinking alcohol,” she explained. “This most recent one that we had at the end of last season — I would say it almost destroyed me as a human woman.”

“I drank so much that I blacked out,” Bryant admitted. “I don’t even know how I got home. I had to like drunk detective piece everything together the next morning … I woke up in the hallway of my building on the floor — which is very humbling.”

“The only reason I woke up was because I was hit by a newspaper that was being delivered to my neighbor’s door,” the sketch star continued.

The Weeknd

The Starboy told GQ about yet another night he spent celebrating alongside Ed Sheeran, who showed-off his hidden freestyle rapping skills during the bash.

“I wrote a song with Ed Sheeran that was kind of spontaneous,” he shared with the outlet. “He was hosting the Much Music Awards in Toronto and I invited him, and pretty much the entire awards show, to my condo to party.”

“It went on until about five in the morning but we didn’t write the song until that next day, so you can imagine how that night went. Ed also did a freestyle battle with Waka Flocka in my kitchen. That was pretty dope. Good times.”

The “Thinking Out Loud” singer also discussed the now-legendary party on Zane Lowe’s Beats 1 radio show. “I was in Toronto, I ended up at The Weeknd’s house — had never met him before,” he said. “He was like, ‘Come to my house, I’m having a party.’ He has good parties.”

“When we were at the party, we were really drunk, and he was like, ‘You should come to my house tomorrow! We should write a song!’ And then the next day, he hit me up again, so I went, and we wrote this song, which is really, really f—ing good.”