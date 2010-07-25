Enrique Iglesias Worried About Sharks – and Grooming – Before Water Skiing Naked

The sexy singer says he will carry out his bet one dark night in Miami's Biscayne Bay

Seems like Enrique Iglesias is a man of his word.

When the sexy singer said he’d water ski naked if Spain won the World Cup, people were skeptical that he would actually deliver. Turns out, he has every intention to follow through.

“I need to get my Brazilian wax before I do it,” he told PEOPLE at the 150th episode taping of So You Think You Can Dance. “Actually, I’m just waiting for a day off. A bet’s a bet.”

Added the singer: “I used to do it in high school, so what’s the big deal?”

And while there have been rumors that the police will be patrolling for a fully-exposed Iglesias, he plans on warding them off by choosing a dark night to take the plunge in the Biscayne Bay.

“I never got arrested in high school for doing it,” he said while also wondering, “Can you really get arrested for skiing naked?”