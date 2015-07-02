Emmitt Smith and Property Brothers' Jonathan Scott Withdraw as Miss USA Judges After Donald Trump Comments

Emmitt Smith is the latest star to back out of the Miss USA pageant.

The football hero, who was scheduled to be a judge for the beauty pageant on July 12, announced in a Facebook post on Wednesday that he was backing out in response to Donald Trump’s controversial comments about Mexicans.

“In light of Mr. Trump’s statements and the subsequent decisions made by NBC [to sever ties with the businessman], I have decided not to participate as a judge in the 2015 Miss USA pageant,” he wrote.

“Knowing firsthand through my wife, [former Miss Virginia] Pat Smith, how much the women prepare for this event, I continue to send my support and best wishes to everyone competing this year,” he added.

Flo Rida, who was scheduled to perform at the pageant in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, also dropped out on Wednesday, the Associated Press reports.

Property Brothers star Jonathan Scott announced on Facebook on Monday that he was also stepping down as a judge.

“I’m an advocate for equality in every sense of the word. It makes my soul ache to hear the hurtful comments being made about the people I love,” he wrote.

Meanwhile, Miss USA host Jeannie Mai said on Wednesday that she would not be withdrawing from the pageant, saying in a statement, “While I absolutely do not condone Mr. Trump’s statements, after careful deliberation I have decided to continue my role as co-host of the upcoming Miss USA Pageant.”

Both NBC and Univision decided not to air the pageant, and NBC and Macys have severed ties with the presidential candidate.

Trump is now suing Univision for $500 million.