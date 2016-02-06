Emma Watson and Benedict Cumberbatch Named Visiting Fellows at Oxford College

Emma Watson and Benedict Cumberbatch are both taking on a very different role.

Both actors have been appointed as visiting fellows at Lady Margaret Hall by Oxford University, The Guardian reports.

According to the report, Watson, 25, and Cumberbatch, 39, will have a duties which are supposed to enrich the cultural life of the university.

“At a minimum, we’d like them to drop in occasionally at college, eat with us and meet informally with a variety of the LMH community,” Alan Rusbridger, the college’s principal told the website. “We’d like them to do one thing a bit more structured. It could be a conversation or debate, a performance, a lecture or seminar, a form of outreach – or something we haven’t thought of. We can imagine fascinating interactions or collaborations between them.”

The actors are among nine other fellows, all chosen from what Rusbridger said was a “variety of background, callings and professions.” The fellows are also intended to help the academic community cross over into the various professional worlds the fellows are a part of.

Getty

“They are welcome to come and stay in college if they’d like a place temporarily to think or work,” Rusbridger added. “And some have already suggested other ways in which they might engage with a body of 700 incredibly smart students and tutors in order to stimulate their own thinking or work in progress.”

Watson has been vocal in the past about the importance of education, as she attended Brown University and interviewed Malala Yousafzai about how the significance of education equality.

The former Harry Potter star graduated from the Ivy League university in 2014.