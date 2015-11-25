Emma Roberts Reveals Social Media Secret: 'Sometimes I Go No Filter'

Emma Roberts, whose Instagram feed shows off the star’s chic style and love for books, has revealed a shocking secret about her artsy social media photos.

“Sometimes, I go no filter,” the Scream Queens actress told PEOPLE on Tuesday at the “Season of Giving Kickoff” event at New York’s Ritz-Carlton Central Park.

Roberts attended the event in support of Johnson & Johnson’s Donate a Photo app, which donates $1 to a non-profit for every photo shared on social media after uploading to the app with the handle @DonateaPhoto and #JNJ, #DonateaPhoto, #365DaysofCare or #DonateEveryday.

“We all take tons of pictures during the holiday season and now you can lend your photo to a good cause,” the 24-year-old says. “It’s literally the easiest way to give back and I think that’s so important this time of year – I’m definitely going to be taking photos in my holiday pajamas.”

The actress also divulged that, at 5’2”, she struggles trying to take the perfect selfie.

“I’m terrible at selfies, because my arms are so short! I make my tall friends hold the camera,” she said while laughing.