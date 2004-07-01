Eminem's Ex-Wife Going to Jail

SENTENCED: Kim Mathers, ex-wife of rap star Eminem, will be spending at least four months in jail for having bolted a court-ordered drug treatment program, the Associated Press notes. Her full sentence is for a year, but after 140 days if she returns to a drug treatment program and completes it successfully, the remainder of her jail time will be suspended. Mathers is the mother of Eminem’s daughter, Hailie Jade.

STYLED: Christina Aguilera has her eye on underwear. The “Beautiful” pop star, who was in Milan for a catwalk cameo in DSquared’s menswear show, told Women’s Wear Daily she wanted to launch her own lingerie collection. “I want to do a really high-end line with beautiful pieces that are a little out of the ordinary, a little edgy and so feminine and so beautiful,” she said.

CONSIDERED: Reese Witherspoon and Mark Ruffalo are in talks to star in a new ghost story called If Only It Were True, Variety reports. Witherspoon is considering taking a production credit in the film, about a man who falls in love with the spirit of a woman haunting his apartment. DreamWorks hopes to begin shooting in November.

CLEARED: A Michigan appellate court has found that Limp Bizkit and its frontman, Fred Durst, were not liable for injuries suffered at one of their concerts, according to AP. Durst had invited audience members down to the main floor during the show, after which paramedic Christopher Dickinson was kicked in the head by someone in the crowd.

MISLED: A man who paid $15,000 in a charity auction to have dinner with legendary crooner Tony Bennett wound up disappointed, and the singer is demanding that his concert organizers refund the man’s money, the Associated Press reports. Bidder Gary Pusateri won a package that organizers said included dinner with Tony Bennett – but no one told Bennett of the dinner date, and the two men wound up dining on separate floors of the same Baltimore Italian restaurant, AP reports.

CLARIFIED: Africa may need his help now as much as ever, but Bob Geldof, organizer of the original Live Aid concerts, insists that he’s not planning a reprise. “I want people to think about Africa again, just like they did 20 years ago,” says Geldof, who is still involved with aid to the continent – but he says an all-star concert wouldn’t have the same impact today that it did back in the 1980s. “It was a completely different world then,” he explained. “These days we’ve got four channels of 24-hour music at our home … What do big concerts mean today? This is really old hat. Yawn.”