Emily Ratajkowski's Boldest, Barest Instagram Posts
In honor of the model and new mom turning 30 on June 7, we’ve rounded up her most memorable, statement-making and empowering social media moments
La Bella Vita
“So so busy!” she exclaimed in a happy snap, mixing and matching a red bikini top with leopard bottoms while traveling Italy's Amalfi Coast in July 2015.
Oh Baby
The model showed off her changing body just days before her little one arrived.
Sexy Snap
Bear-McClard wrapped his wife’s torso in a bear hug in a sultry black-and-white mirror snap taken while they were newlyweds.
“This is not what our quarantine looks like (we’re mostly in sweats and hoodies) but since I posted this during my q&a why not post it here?” Ratajkowski wrote. “This was about 6 months after we got married, summer ’18.”
Happy Wife, Happy Life
The honeymoon continued for the couple, who shared this shot about a month after they married.
"Posing for my husband like," she joked, wearing only a straw hat and hoop earrings.
Teasing Tattoo
The model flaunted a cursive tattoo of her nickname "Emrata" on her lower back, showing off the body art in a pair of low-rise jeans. She later revealed, however, that the ink was only temporary.
Vacation Mode
Ratajkowski was all about the sunset silhouette during a trip to the beach.
Beach Babe
On the same trip, the Gone Girl actress cut a coy pose in a cheeky shot in a rust-colored swimsuit before the sea.
Yellow Polka Dot Bikini
To quote the classic tune, Ratajkowski wore an “itsy bitsy, teeny weenie, yellow polka dot bikini” from her Inamorata line.
All Wrapped Up
The model was all smiles in a very complicated blue bikini while vacationing in Bermuda.
“Felt like a princess thanks to @princessbermuda ✨” she wrote of the resort. “We loved it here so much.”
Model Moment
Ratajkowksi teased that she was “baby faced” in a black-and-white closeup with her hair pulled back.
Vocal Advocate
On a serious note, the I Feel Pretty star used her platform to speak out against anti-abortion legislation in May 2019.
“This is about class and race and is a direct attack on the fundamental human rights women in the US deserve and are protected by under Roe vs. Wade,” she said. “Our bodies, our choice.”
Happy Halloween
Look familiar? Ratajkowski recreated Demi Moore’s iconic 1991 pregnancy photoshoot look for Vanity Fair in October 2020.
Paying Tribute
Ratajkowksi paid tribute to the Oribe Canales, the legendary hairstylist who died at age 62 in December 2018.
"Rest in Power, Oribe Canales. I am so grateful to have been able to work with you and know you," she wrote. "The king of hair, the king of Miami, the best smile. ❤️"
Boating Beauty
Ratajkowski posed for the camera in a blue polka dot bikini, enjoying a nautical model moment on a boat in Greece.
Bumping Along
"20 weeks 🤍 getting to know my new body," the My Body author captioned a shot in just her socks.
Angel on Earth
Her look for the 2019 Met Gala was positively angelic.
String Fling
The We Are Your Friends actress modeled another piece from her Inamorato swimwear line.
True Beauty
"Freckle’d" the star captioned a serious (and seriously sunkissed) selfie.
Riding in Style
Rev your engines! The model looked right at home on the back of a neon orange motorcycle.
Nice Ice
The star showcased some sparkling rings in her signature style.
Busy Mama
"If it seems like I’m always breastfeeding it’s because I am," she joked.
Ratajkowski and her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard welcomed their first child, son Sylvester Apollo, on March 8.
Sleeping In
"Not getting out of bed," she captioned this shot.
Keeping It Real
The mom-to-be got candid about her pregnancy journey at eight months along.
"Sometimes I feel like Winnie the Pooh in human form, other times like a fertility goddess with a juicy butt," she wrote. "I took this on a day where I was feeling the latter. Either way I know I’m going to miss this bump and those kicks very soon."
Bath Time
It was all in good clean fun.
On the Run
She's here to provide your "Monday" motivation.
Wine O'Clock Somewhere
Ratajkowski made the most of a day in the house: “Snowed in. 🍷🛁❄️” she said.
Hoppy Easter
We're pretty sure that's not the real Easter bunny.
Cold Shoulder
"NAPA ESCAPE!" she wrote on this one. Wine not?
Relaxed in the Bath
Why limit your tub time to be strictly indoors?
Blue Jean Baby
When it's not just your jeans that hug your curves!