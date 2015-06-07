Blunt and Hemsworth are co-starring in a new movie and appear to be getting along great

Emily Blunt and Chris Hemsworth Make It a Double Dinner Date While Filming in Britain (PHOTOS)

If three’s company, then four is an A-list double date!

Chris Hemsworth and Emily Blunt, co-stars in the upcoming fantasy sequel The Huntsman, have clicked so well they’re now double-dating off set.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

PEOPLE’s reigning Sexiest Man Alive, 31, and wife Elsa Pataky were spotted heading to dinner Saturday at London’s Hakkasan restaurant with Blunt, 32, and her husband, John Krasinski.

Both Hemsworth and Blunt have reportedly been in Britain filming for several weeks.

Blunt joined the franchise, which began with 2012’s Snow White and the Huntsman, earlier this year.

And the foursome’s night out probably provided some much needed grown-up time: Hemsworth and Pataky have three very young kids, while Blunt gave birth early last year.

Melissa McCarthy and Jess Cagle Chat about Rose Byrne