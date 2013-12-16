Emily Blunt Celebrates Her Baby Shower

The actress and husband John Krasinski are keeping the sex of their first child, expected in January, a secret

Mom-to-be Emily Blunt was celebrated with a shower at her Los Angeles home on Saturday afternoon, PEOPLE confirms.

A small group of guests – including celebrity pals Jennifer Aniston, Amy Adams and Kristen Bell – arrived with gifts wrapped in pink, purple and blue, and the home was decorated with pink and blue balloons.

Blunt and her husband, actor John Krasinski are keeping the sex of their first child a secret, a source tells PEOPLE. The couple plan to spend the holidays in Los Angeles with family and friends as they await the arrival of their baby, expected at the end of January.

“It was a very casual shower,” the source adds. “Emily seems very excited about the baby and looks great. She opened gifts of baby clothes and plush toys in front of her guests as they enjoyed cookies and chocolate. Everyone was oohing and ahhing.”