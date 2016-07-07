The couple announced the news on Instagram on Wednesday.

Emilie de Ravin Engaged to Director Eric Bilitch – See Her Ring!

Belle has found her happily ever after!

Once Upon a Time star Emilie de Ravin is engaged to director Eric Bilitch. The actress, 34, announced the news in an Instagram post on Wednesday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“So excited!!! I love you @ericbilitch,” de Ravin captioned the photo.

In the snap, de Ravin’s newest accessory takes front and center as she hold her hand to the camera, showing off her ring and smiling.

RELATED VIDEO: Emilie De Ravin Shares Cute Tweet After Her Baby Was Born

The newly engaged couple are already parents to Vera Audrey – their first child, whom they welcomed in March.

“Welcomed to the big wide world! Vera Audrey de Ravin-Bilitch born March 12th 2016,” de Ravin wrote on Twitter at the time. “Couldn’t be happier! So in love with our little girl!”