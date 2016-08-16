18 Guys Share the Most Embarrassing Thing They Did to Woo a Crush

There’s an extraordinarily fine line between super romantic and super cringe-worthy.

We rounded up stories from 18 male Reddit users who shared the most embarrassing things they’ve done to impress a crush. Unsurprisingly, several of these tales take place inside middle schools.

1. “On the last day of third grade I announced to the entire class that I had a crush on her. Then I promptly fainted. My teacher told me years later that the look on her face said, ‘I want to crawl into a hole and die.'”

2. “I read her a sonnet I wrote about her in front of our entire freshman English class. Somehow she did not want to go out with me.”

3. “I sent drunk texts saying that I wanted to make a baby with her. I was 17 and at my first college party. She had a boyfriend.”

4. “I told her I had something awesome to show her, took her behind the classroom building, told her to lean in close, then tossed a big fake spider at her and shouted ‘BOO!’ She cried and never talked to me again. Second grade me was not very smooth.”

5. “In the eighth grade I printed out Green Day lyrics and wrote ‘I love you’ on the end, then taped them all over her desk and chair. Somehow, it didn’t work out.”

6. “I picked flowers at night and put them in front of her door. I didn’t even leave a note, or a name, or anything, just the flowers. I even denied when she asked if they were mine … I don’t know what I was trying to accomplish there.”

7. “I had a phone that barely had a Facebook app. I thought I was searching her name to creep on her. I actually posted her name as my status.”

8. “When I was 14 I made a fake website for a fake movie to prove to a girl I was starring in a movie.”

9. “I knew which way she walked home from school, so one sick day I wrote ‘I LOVE HEIDI’ in giant chalk letters on the sidewalk where I knew she’d pass. I hid in the bushes and when she walked by, I yelled ‘Looook doown!’ She promptly decided to speed walk the rest of the way home. I never told her it was me.”

10. “I wanted to be her partner when we got in pairs in Spanish class. I was mentally preparing how I was going to ask, but when the teacher said to find a partner, I just yelled her first name really loud. People stared at me and she was embarrassed I think. I still cringe when I think about it.”

11. “I drew a picture for a girl in middle school to ask her out. It was of us holding hands in front of a sunset. She showed her friends and laughed at it with them.”

12. “I tried to sing her a song while playing it on the piano. I can’t sing. I can’t play piano – I just knew the basic tune and knew that the higher notes were to the left on the keyboard. I didn’t even know the words to the song. Looking back, it was pretty obvious she didn’t even want me to sing to her. She was being polite.”

13. “I bought red roses, got up early, went to her place and placed one rose on her doorstep, one on her windshield, one on her desk at work and one in her coffee cup. She was a little creeped out.”

14. “In middle school, I had my mom spend forty dollars on a heart-shaped locket with her name engraved on it. I still cringe to this day thinking about it.”

15. “I joined a club at school, then spent a bunch of money I didn’t really have to spend on a club-related trip. I hoped it’d be my shot to get some alone time with her and make my move, but she ended up pulling out of the trip and I didn’t know until we were about to leave.”

16. “This wasn’t for wooing, but I just thought I was being super subtle when I asked her, ‘If I were to hypothetically ask you if you wanted to date me, what would you say?’ She replied ‘no’ and my heart-broken stupid teenage self somehow managed to answer with, ‘Huh, thought as much, good thing I never asked you then.’ I cringe internally every time I remember that.”

17. “In high school, we were at call-backs for auditions for the school musical. The girl I was interested in was sitting in a chair backwards (think AC Slater style) while rehearsing her song. Genius me decides that a great way to grab her attention is to football hike this 32 oz. shampoo bottle at her. So I grab it, yell to get her attention,and hike the bottle as hard as I can through my legs. The bottle hits the back side of her chair. Luckily it wasn’t a few inches higher or it probably would have knocked out a few teeth. Nevertheless, the impact with the chair exploded the shampoo bottle and covered her completely in Pantene Pro V shampoo, just minutes away from her audition. I guess it worked though – we’ve been together for 12 years now, married for 3.”

18. “When I was in high school, the small group of girls I was friends with became enamored with Alexander Hamilton. Consequently, as a lonely dorky kid, I assumed that to be attractive to women, I should become like Alexander Hamilton. Fast forward a year and I finally was going on a date with someone. There was an awkward silence. What do I do? What do I talk about? ECONOMIC POLICY OF COURSE! So I rambled for a half hour about macroeconomics and then wandered over to game theory and then tried to explain the relationship between the prisoner’s dilemma and the tragedy of the commons. It turns out that she wasn’t listening to any of that.”

All posts have been edited from Reddit for length and clarity.