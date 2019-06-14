10 Celebrity Dads Who Love to Embarrass Their Kids 

Image zoom Theo Wargo/Getty

Whether they are trolling them on dates or spilling TMI family secrets, these dads love making their kids cringe as they crack up laughing. And lucky for us, being a famous father means that your embarrassing antics may be viewed by millions of people.

So enjoy the cringe-inducing moments below and, this Father’s Day, give thanks that your old man doesn’t frequent TV studios.

Will Smith

Earlier this month, the Aladdin actor subjected sons Trey, 26, and Jaden, 20, to an on-camera lesson about the “birds & the bees.”

“Just to think — it’s not long ago I made love to both of your mothers,” he began the video.

The actor went on to describe what it was like to watch his partners go through pregnancy, and to tease his sons about their contraception methods.

The brothers and sister Willow, 18, also got TMI from their father when he honored wife Jada Pinkett Smith at VH1’s 2016 Dear Mama event.

Image zoom Randy Shropshire/Getty

“Just watching the piece with the kids, it just takes me back to when we made them. Can’t help but think about that,” Smith told the audience. “It’s just amazing. It’s like you take Jada Pinkett Smith and an obscure town in Mexico and some tequila and you end up with great kids!”

Lenny Kravitz

A very revealing 2015 wardrobe malfunction gave the rocker a chance to reach peak dad with daughter Zoë.

Image zoom Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Kravitz was playing a show in Stockholm when his skintight leather pants ripped, exposing his privates — piercing and all.

Following the incident, Kravitz tweeted a screenshot from a conversation with fellow star Steven Tyler, who was … impressed with the situation.

Zoë then reached out to Tyler’s daughter Chelsea so they could bask in the cringe together, and then shared that conversation on Instagram.

Image zoom Zoe

The incident followed a long tradition of Kravitz ignoring his daughter’s pleas to cover up. “He’d pick me up, and the entire school would flock to the parking lot,” the Big Little Lies star recalled of her father in a 2018 Rolling Stone interview. “And he wasn’t being subtle: He’d show up in a sports car and leather pants and a netted shirt. Like, ‘Dude, can you just be low-key a little bit?’ Just a shirt that I can’t see your nipples through would be so dope.”

Eugene Levy

Levy famously starred alongside Jason Biggs in American Pie‘s most memorable scene, in which Levy’s dad character walks in on his son — ahem — getting intimate with an actual pie. As Levy’s IRL son Dan revealed to Entertainment Weekly, allegations that the scene was inspired by a real family moment caused some teenage humiliation.

Image zoom Isaiah Trickey/FilmMagic

“Having that movie come out while I was in high school, I got a lot of idiots saying, ‘Ooh. Is that a story about your life?'” Dan said. “And in my mind I was [like], ‘I would kill to have a life that’s interesting enough to turn into a movie. No, thank you. And no, I didn’t f— a pie.'”

“It was strange. I wish I was more confident back then because I really would’ve owned it, but I was really insecure and I didn’t like the attention,” he added. “I was dressed to go to the premiere of American Pie and a friend of mine had seen a sneak preview of it and was like, ‘Do not see that with your parents.’ And I backed out.”

These days, the Levys relish in on-screen awkward moments together on Schitt’s Creek.

David Beckham

The dad of four is an all-star at embarrassing his kids.

Eldest son Brooklyn, 20, has been the target of cheeky Instagram posts on his dad’s account, and has even had his own videos interrupted by cheeky comments:

And let’s not forget the time Beckham tagged along on Brooklyn’s first date. “We took him to a small sushi restaurant and he sat at the sushi bar and I sat about five tables back,” he shared on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

In 2015, the soccer star admitted to Jimmy Kimmel that driving his crew to school had provided endless opportunities to inflict awkwardness upon them. “My middle son, Romeo, who is 12, he’s just started, as soon as I take him to school I’ll go to kiss him and he’ll turn his cheek. I will then pick him up and give him a bear hug and kiss him in front of his friends,” he explained.

“My eldest, Brooklyn,” Beckham continued, “I take him to school and he says to me, ‘Daddy, park around the corner’ … He did it to me the other day after doing it about five times. So I’m driving around and he’s just walking into school and I opened the window and I said, ‘Brooklyn, I love you!'”

Kevin Hart

The comedian, who is father to Heaven, 14, and sons Hendrix, 11, and Kenzo, 1, has no qualms about making his kids blush.

“Oh, when I get home from the gym, I wipe off all my sweat on them,” Hart told GQ when asked what he does to embarrass his kids. “I wipe whatever sweat. When I get home from the gym, if my kids are home, they run, because I just hug them and wipe all the gym sweat off.”

He added, “Or I lick my daughter’s face in front of her friends. My daughter hates that.”

Mark Wahlberg

Wahlberg and wife Rhea Durham creeped out then-12-year-old daughter Ella when they took advantage of the kiss cam at a 2015 Lakers game.

Image zoom

Ella was sandwiched between her parents as they got affectionate for the camera. When the pair pulled apart, it was clear she was not pleased with the public display.

Image zoom

Lionel Richie

The American Idol judge discussed his love for making kids Nicole, Sofia and Miles cringe on Jimmy Kimmel Live. “My job is to embarrass them as much as I can,” he said.

Image zoom Shutterstock

According to Richie, his fashion sense tends to get his trio red-faced. “What’s happening now is I get dressed, I think I’m looking really great, I go out of the house, and it just takes them going, ‘You’re not going out there looking like that, are you, Dad?’ It just messes up my whole sexy,” the singer joked.

In 2012, Richie’s daughter Nicole told ET about another dad behavior that always gets awkward. “I can’t really watch my dad dance,” she shared. “It’s just very uncomfortable for me. I’m just not really feeling it. So, I was more into the ballads ’cause watching my dad dance — I just get so embarrassed.”

Barack Obama

Don’t assume having a dad in the White House means you’ll be safe from his humiliating ways. The former president just can’t help but occasionally tease daughters Sasha, 18, and Malia, 20, and that’s not even counting the plethora of nationally broadcast dad jokes.

Take, for instance, the time he interrupted a star-studded Fourth of July celebration to serenade Malia with “Happy Birthday.”

The teens also endured Obama doing impressions of them using their phones during a speech at a D.C. high school, and again during a Jimmy Kimmel Live appearance on.

Adam Sandler

The funnyman‘s daughters — Sadie, 13, and Sunny, 10 — are not fans of his fashion sense.

Image zoom

“I do embarrass them now,” Sandler told PEOPLE in 2012. “I wear shorts a lot. And my kids do ask me to put pants on when I go to school. They ask, ‘Could you just one time wear pants?’ And every time I get out of the car, I look down and I go, ‘I got those shorts on! Who’s gonna yell at me?'”

And, no, the comedian’s many laugh-out-loud movies do not make him any cooler in his kids’ eyes. “So I show them the movies,” he shared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in April. “They get, every time, I’d say about 20 minutes in, and then I see them tuning out, and then I hear them. They’re nervous to say it, but like, ‘Can we watch something else?'”

Kanye West

While North, 6, Saint, 3, Chicago, 1 and Psalm, 1 month, aren’t old enough to be embarrassed by their rapper dad’s conception confession quite yet, we’re sure they’ll be blushing about it one day.

Image zoom Kim Kardashian West/Instagram

In 2014, West told Italian newspaper La Nazione all about how his first child with wife Kim Kardashian West came to be. “I love Florence, I love Italy and the Italian lifestyle. And I think we conceived our daughter North here, among the masterpieces of the Renaissance. It was our first honeymoon,” he shared.

That should give Nori something to consider when she eventually visits the country on her own.