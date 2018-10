8 Celebs Who Dared to Share Embarrassing Childhood Stories

The Fifty Shades of Grey star recounted the whole wild tale on The Graham Norton Show. Dornan explained that he was a “late developer” and “looked about 7” at the age of 15. Consequently, a light bulb went off when he was given a wig to use as a beard in a play.

“So I thought it would be a good idea after the curtain came down on this play, and I’m going to this [rugby] party after, and I meet a girl and maybe she drops a hand. So I had the idea to maybe to cut off some extra hair,” the actor said. “By the way, I was a very fair child, I had blond hair. So I went into the toilet and I cut off some of this very curly, jet-black hair. I put it in a wee pile and got my [glue] and just [stuck it on].”

“I got home and it was a car crash down there,” he went on. “I’ll tell you why the removal was so painful, physically and emotionally. I did actually have about three pubes — naturally developed pubes — they went as soon as I [ripped the fake ones off].”