Elton John Cancels Shows, Will Undergo Surgery

The "Rocket Man" cancels tour dates after being diagnosed with an appendix abscess

The Rocket Man needs to take a little time off to refuel.

Sir Elton John, 66, has been diagnosed with an appendix abscess that requires surgery, his spokesman confirms to PEOPLE.

The affliction has forced him to postpone all upcoming shows on his European tour, including a concert Friday in London’s Hyde Park alongside Elvis Costello and Ray Davies.

“Elton is incredibly disappointed to postpone these tour dates,” says his rep. “To know that he made such super-human efforts and continued to perform to thousands through his illness only confirms his dedication to his European fans. He is eager to be back on top form and return to play the remaining shows starting in early September 2013.”

According to his rep, the legendary musician called in a team of doctors after feeling ill during his recent European tour. He went through a battery of scans and blood tests before being officially diagnosed with “appendix abscess surrounding retrocaecal appendicitis.”

John is currently taking a course of intensive antibiotics and is expected to undergo surgery in the coming weeks, once doctors are sure they have sufficiently reduced toxins within the inflamed appendicitis site, says his rep.