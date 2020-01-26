WHEN SHE REMINDED US TO COUNT OUR BLESSINGS
“I’m grateful for everything. I’m grateful for my health, and I’m so grateful for the love in my life. Because not everybody finds that. Not everybody finds that best friend. Portia and I constantly say to each other, ‘We are so lucky.’ Sometimes it’s lying in bed at night before I go to sleep, and I just say thank you to whatever, whoever is out there. I’ve gotten to a place where I really am just settled. Really. I know that I’m not going anywhere. She’s not going anywhere. I’m not saying the relationship took a while; I’m saying in my life, it took a while to find this.”
WHEN SHE LITERALLY TAUGHT US HOW TO LOVE
“You get what you give. I think you can’t expect someone to treat you a certain way. Whatever it is, if you’re getting a lot of negative energy or anger, you have to say, ‘Why am I getting this? Am I doing something to create it?’ And if the answer is honestly no, then get out of that situation.”
WHEN SHE HAD THE BEST PHILOSOPHY ON AGING AND CHANGE
“At 30, everything was fine. I would have said, ‘Hold on, because it’s not always going to be like this.’ At 40, I would have said, ‘It’s going to get better.’ Now that I’m wise enough to know that life changes in an instant, I would say, ‘Everything is always going to be okay.’ Because it is. No matter what comes. Right now everything is fantastic. That doesn’t mean things don’t change.”
WHEN SHE DEFINED 'FAMILY' BETTER THAN WE EVER COULD
“[Family] is people who get you. I think the word ‘love’ is thrown around, like, ‘I love you’ is great to hear, but you want to feel it. You want to feel that you’re understood, and they know exactly who you are, and they know how to take care of you. That, to me, is family. I don’t think it has anything to do with blood relation. Family for everyone is different.”
WHEN SHE HUSTLED HARDER THAN ANYONE BEFORE FINALLY FINDING SUCCESS
“I didn’t worry even when I didn’t have any [money]. I was living on a can of soup every single day. And I would eat it out of the can because I didn’t have a kitchen. I would live paycheck to paycheck, but I never worried. I was living. I think that’s part of my mentality about money. My parents always worried about it, and we never had any. You put that energy out there, and it’s like, ‘Well then, we’re going to give you what you’re asking for.”
WHEN SHE IGNORED THE HATERS
“I don’t see any good or bad, whatever people say about me. There’s a phrase, ‘What you think of me is none of my business.’ And I really feel like that. If I’m going to buy into ‘People love me!’ then I have to buy into ‘People hate me!’ So I just have to like myself and not care what people think. Usually if they don’t like you, it has nothing to do with you.”
WHEN SHE ACKNOWLEDGED HOW RIDICULOUS HER LIFE IS
“My life is ridiculous; I’m so blessed in so many ways. I have more riches in every kind of way, whether it be people who are kind to me or money or whatever it is. There’s nothing that anyone can do for me. So now I just want to figure out how to give it back.”