Ellen DeGeneres Coins 'Change' for Her Halloween Costume

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros
People Staff
October 31, 2008 10:00 AM

In a political season saturated with “change,” Ellen DeGeneres interpreted the campaign buzzword via her Halloween costume.

Donning a get-up embellished with quarters, dimes, nickels and pennies on her talk show, the newlywed said, “I was going to be something everyone was talking about, I’m ‘Change.'”

“It wasn t to my initial concept,” DeGeneres added. “I said I wanted to look like a million bucks. This used to be a million bucks it’s kind of dwindled down now.”
– Janet Murphy

