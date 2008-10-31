Ellen DeGeneres Coins 'Change' for Her Halloween Costume

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros
In a political season saturated with “change,” Ellen DeGeneres interpreted the campaign buzzword via her Halloween costume.
Donning a get-up embellished with quarters, dimes, nickels and pennies on her talk show, the newlywed said, “I was going to be something everyone was talking about, I’m ‘Change.'”
“It wasn t to my initial concept,” DeGeneres added. “I said I wanted to look like a million bucks. This used to be a million bucks it’s kind of dwindled down now.”
– Janet Murphy
RELATED ARTICLE:
• See the best celebrity Halloween costumes!