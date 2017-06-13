Elle Macpherson Splits From Billionaire Husband Jeffrey Soffer After Nearly 4 Years of Marriage
Elle Macpherson and Jeffrey Soffer have called it quits after nearly four years of marriage
A source close to Soffer confirmed the split to PEOPLE, saying simply, “Jeff and Elle have split.”
The 53-year-old Australian supermodel and wellness expert, known as “The Body,” married the Miami-based billionaire real estate developer in July 2013 after getting engaged in March 2013. Their “day wedding” ceremony took place before about 15 guests – friends and family – inside a villa at the luxury Laucala Resort in Fiji.
The pair dated for two years before splitting in March 2012 and then rekindled their romance after Soffer was injured in a 2012 helicopter crash in the Bahamas.
The Britain & Ireland’s Next Top Model host was previously married to photographer Gilles Bensimon (Real Housewives star Kelly Bensimon‘s ex), and her two sons are from her relationship with ex-fiancé Arpad Busson. When Macpherson was 19, she also reportedly had a fling with Billy Joel, prior to the singer marrying Christie Brinkley – and there was some overlap between the two beauties.
Soffer had previously been linked to Gwyneth Paltrow. He “has a lot of power over women,” said a Palm Beach source after Paltrow’s split with Chris Martin in 2014. “He’s very seductive.”
A Soffer family friend said the actress, who attended the reopening of the real estate mogul’s Fontainebleau hotel in 2008, “was staying at Jeff’s house for quite a while” around that time. “Something might have come from it had she been single. But she wasn’t.”
