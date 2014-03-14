Elizabeth Vargas's Husband, Marc Cohn, Addresses Cheating Report

"I have been supportive of Elizabeth," Marc Cohan tells PEOPLE, "regardless of the long-standing issues in our relationship"

“Walking in Memphis” singer Marc Cohn is responding to a report he cheated on his wife Elizabeth Vargas while she was in rehab.

“I will not comment on what is an extremely sensitive and private family matter – addiction and recovery are serious challenges and it’s been a tough road for all of us,” Cohn tells PEOPLE in a statement. “I have been supportive of Elizabeth in the past – and will continue to be – regardless of the long-standing issues in our relationship.”

The New York Post reports the Grammy-winning songwriter had an affair while the 20/20 anchor was seeking treatment for alcohol abuse over the holidays.

A rep for Vargas had no comment.

A source tells PEOPLE that Cohn “has a strong emotional investment in how the story is told because his primary concern are his kids and he doesn’t want to look like a bad guy when he’s not.” The source adds: “It’s a complicated situation since what seems new in the public is a longstanding challenge for them over the years.”

Cohn, 54, and Vargas, 51, have been married since 2002 and have two sons, Zachary, 11, and Samuel, 7½.

Vargas announced that she was seeking treatment in November, and returned to TV in January.