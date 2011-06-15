Elizabeth Hurley's Divorce Is Finalized

Elizabeth Hurley’s divorce from businessman Arun Nayar has been finalized following their split last year.

The divorce decree was granted in a London court on Wednesday. Neither party was present, reports the Associated Press. The grounds given for the divorce was Nayar’s “unreasonable behavior.”

The actress, now 46, married Nayar in a civil ceremony at a castle in England in 2007 after dating since 2003. She has a 9-year-old son, Damian, with her ex Stephen Bing, and dated Hugh Grant for 13 years before that.

Hurley and Nayar separated last year. In April, she said she was coping well with the divorce.

“We’re all quite happy right now and trying to move forward,” she said.