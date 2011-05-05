Cameron Diaz & Elisabetta Canalis: Vote on the Sexiest Side Body Profile

These ladies have no problem flaunting what they’ve got.

Cameron Diaz and Elisabetta Canalis – otherwise known George Clooney‘s hot Italian girlfriend – are both showing off their fabulous figures with sexy new photo shoots.

Diaz displays her famously slim body, wearing a loose snake skin prink top that gets dangerously close to showing off her breast, on the June cover of Cosmopolitan magazine.

Canalis, meanwhile, goes bare on top as she poses for PETA’s anti-fur campaign, also showing off her tanned, toned physique in side profile.

“I think this is the best reason why I got naked in my life,” Canalis said, according to the Daily Mail.

Tell us: Which stunning star looks better?