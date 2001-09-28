'Eight Is Enough' Star Dies, Chelsea Writes

DIED: “Eight Is Enough” star LANI O’GRADY, 46, was found dead in her mobile home in Santa Clarita, Calif., on Tuesday. The actress, who played Dick Van Patten’s sensible oldest daughter Mary on the ABC hit show from 1977-1981, had drifted away from acting after her stint on the show. The cause of death is under investigation, though no foul play seems apparent. O’Grady was the sister of Don Grady, who played Robbie Douglas on the 1960-1972 comedy “My Three Sons.” Also, FRANKLIN H. MILLS, 65, the father of R.E.M bassist Mike Mills and a singer in his own right, passed away Tuesday. Mills was a Marine pilot and later worked in construction. He performed with the Naval Aviation Choir and in a quartet at the Miss America and Miss Universe pageants. He also sang with the Atlanta (Ga.) Choral Guild . . . CONTRACTED: Chelsea Clinton, 21, will write a story for Talk magazine about her experiences and feelings about the World Trade Center attack. The former first daughter had planned to go jogging around the towers the morning of the tragedy, but stopped for coffee first — which may have saved her life . . . TROUBLED: Former boxing heavyweight champion Mike Tyson, 35, is being investigated by police for the second time in two months on a sexual assault allegation. Police searched Tyson’s Las Vegas home on Wednesday for evidence related to a recent assault. No charges have been filed . . . SUED: New York publicist Lizzie Grubman, who on Sept. 12 was indicted on 26 counts over a S.U.V. crash in the Hamptons last summer that injured 16 people, this week was slapped with her ninth multi-million lawsuit stemming from the July 7 incident. Current claims against her total $156 million. Grubman was indicted on charges of assault, drunken driving and leaving the scene of an accident. She pleaded not guilty. If convicted on all counts, she could face a maximum of eight years in prison . . . MARKED DOWN: Rap entrepreneur Sean “P. Diddy” Combs’s 12-story Park Avenue building in New York, an investment property with rental apartments, has had its asking price slashed, from $17.5 million to $16 million, reports the Wall Street Journal, which notes that a hesitant climate in the current real-estate market could keep the “For Sale” sign on the door for a while yet.