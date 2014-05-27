Police Officer Halts Traffic for Family of Ducks (VIDEO)

Alex Heigl
May 27, 2014 09:30 AM

There’s fowl play afoot in Eau Claire, Wisconsin.

So it’s good the local police department is watching out for the little guys.

On May 20, the Eau Claire police department uploaded some dash camera footage of one of their officers making an unusual traffic stop: An officer sees a family of ducks crossing a busy multi-lane street, so he hops out of his car and halts traffic so the new mom can get her brood to safety.

The video has accrued nearly 1.5 million views in about a week. Maybe the NYPD should take some social media cues from the ECPD.

