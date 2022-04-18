Easter 2022: See How the Stars Are Celebrating!
The bunny brought lots of happiness to these adorable celeb families this Easter Sunday 2022
Meghan McCain
The TV personality, 37, celebrated her daughter Liberty Sage's second Easter with a sun-soaked walk in the park over the weekend, sharing a photo on her Instagram Story of her pushing a grinning Liberty in a stroller.
The pair even rocked matching headpieces, Liberty in an adorable pink bow and McCain rocking classic pink-and-white bunny ears.
Gisele Bündchen
On Sunday, the Brazilian model shared a sweet photo via Instagram of herself and her daughter, Vivian Lake, 9, in each other's arms with a scenic view in the background to honor the Christian celebration.
"Happy Easter!" she wrote in the caption. "I hope the meaning of this day of renewal and rebirth, can bring us to be more compassionate, to love more, to help more, to be more united."
"Wishing you a day filled with love. ❤️," Bündchen added.
Princess Charlene
The royal — who was long separated from husband Prince Albert and their 7-year-old twins, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, due to ongoing health issues — spent the holiday at home.
In a photograph posted late Sunday afternoon on Princess Charlene's Instagram account, the Monaco royals are pictured together in holiday whites with a bunny and a basket for Easter.
"Happy Easter ❤️," she simply captioned the family photo.
Kardashian-Jenners
The Kardashian/Jenner family celebrated Easter in the style of Kris Jenner on Sunday.
The Kardashians stars got together at the momager's house to observe the spring holiday with each family member being served their own giant chocolate egg with their name engraved on it!
Hoda Kotb
On Sunday, the Today show co-host, 57, shared a sweet series of photos with her two daughters Haley, 4, and Hope, 2, and mother Sameha Kotb — who was also celebrating her birthday — as they enjoyed the holiday together.
"Happy Birthday Mom!!! Happy Easter🐰🐇❤️," the television personality wrote in the caption of her post.
Grace Warrior
On Sunday, the 13-month-old commemorated the festive holiday alongside parents Bindi Irwin, 23, and Chandler Powell, 25, and was gifted a pair of red and yellow shakers.
Irwin and Powell posted a clip of their daughter playing with her cool new toys in an Instagram Reel from Easter. "Groovy Easter celebrations brought to you by Grace Warrior. 💞," the couple captioned the joint post.
David Beckham
David Beckham split a carrot with the family's new bunny Coco on Easter Sunday, which also happened to be wife Victoria Beckham's 48th birthday.
"Happy Easter weekend from the Beckham's & Coco," David, 46, wrote with a clip of himself holding a carrot in his mouth as the rabbit nibbled on the other end.
Prince George and Princess Charlotte
Kate Middleton and Prince William's two eldest children had a new first on Sunday: joining the royal family at the Easter Sunday church service.
Prince George, 8, and Princess Charlotte, 6, attended the mass at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle marking the Cambridge kids' first Easter church outing.
John Travolta
On Sunday, the Saturday Night Fever star commemorated the holiday by posting a clip of himself with two of his children —Ella, 22 and Benjamin, 11.
In the sweet family video, the actor and his daughter can be seen holding a giant stuffed animal Easter Bunny, while his son holds their family dog Mac N Cheese, whom they just adopted last month.
"Happy Easter everyone! 🐰🐣," Travolta wrote in the caption.
Mariah Carey
The 53-year-old pop star captured the Easter Bunny's adventures at her home in a video shared Sunday on her Instagram page.
In the clip, the Easter Bunny sneaks around Carey's house and leaves behind some special gifts for her kids before surprising the singer with a personal visit. "Happy Easter!!! 🐰💕," Carey captioned the adorable post.
Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani
The "Austin" singer got into full character this Easter, rocking a pink, one-piece bunny costume in a hilarious video shared by his wife, Gwen Stefani.
In the clip, Shelton wears a festive, pink onesie complete with bunny ears and bunny-face slippers to celebrate Easter with his family.
"hoppy #Easter from me + the easter blakey 🐰🐰🐰gx,' Stefani captioned the video.
Hillary Clinton
In honor of Easter Sunday, Hillary shared a throwback picture from her White House days with husband and former President Bill Clinton, where the two celebrated alongside a life-size bunny mascot.
"Happy Easter!" Hillary captioned the photo, which depicted Bill and the bunny waving happily to an audience from a flowered dais, while the former first lady looked on proudly from behind.
Nicky Hilton Rothschild
The mom of two (and soon to be three) celebrated with daughters Lily-Grace Victoria, 5½, and 4-year-old Theodora "Teddy" Marilyn.
"Happy Easter 🐣🐇👒 ," Nicky wrote on Instagram, alongside an adorable image of her and her daughters jumping on matching beds.