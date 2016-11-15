Will the Sexiest Man Alive Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Run for President? 'There's a Good Chance, Yeah'

He’s a former WWE champ and now the highest-paid movie star in the world, but this year’s Sexiest Man Alive Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has his sights set on an even higher honor someday.

Sitting down in his beloved state of Hawaii for this year’s cover story, the 44-year-old superstar reveals he would seriously consider running for President of the United States.

“I used to say it jokingly but every time I was asked, it was with a real genuine interest. And it was very earnest,” he tells PEOPLE.

“And so I started to really think. Could I make a difference? Could I surround myself with really brilliant people to help me make decisions? Do I care about this country? And when the answers continued to come up yes, then I thought, there’s a good chance. Yeah, one day. Then we’ll do another interview like this.”

Of all the life lessons Johnson has learned over the years, he says that kindness is one of the most important.

“You have to be kind to people. I heard a quote when I was 15 years old, and I’ll never forget it: ‘It’s nice to be important but it’s more important to be nice,'” he adds.

“And when I heard that, I thought, ‘Well, maybe one day if I’m important, I want to remember that.’ Being kind and nice to people is the easiest thing that we can do.”

Aside from his millions of fans, the actor especially appreciates the love and support he’s found in his personal life with longtime girlfriend, singer/songwriter Lauren Hashian, 32, their 11-month-old daughter Jasmine, and his daughter Simone, 15, with ex-wife, producer Dany Garcia.

“I’ve gotten to a place in my life where I’ve become a little bit experienced as a man and a father. I’ve gone through life’s ups and downs and relationships and marriage, divorce, but the overriding element is love and how important that is,” he says.