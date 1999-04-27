DUCHOVNY'S LAST LAUGH

People Staff
April 27, 1999 12:00 AM

David Duchovny took home the American Comedy Award for Funniest Male Guest Appearance in a TV Series for his ongoing gag on HBO’s “Larry Sanders Show,” in which he was supposedly in love with Larry (played by Garry Shandling, who was named Funniest Male Performer in a TV Series). The Awards — 15 of them — were dispersed last Sunday at L.A.’s Shrine Auditorium. The ceremony will be broadcast March 15 on Fox. Other winners included writer-director Barry Levinson, who was presented the Creative Achievement award (for his contribution to the field of comedy) by Dustin Hoffman, whom Levinson directed in “Rain Man.”

