Drew Barrymore and Will Kopelman's Divorce: What's At Stake

After almost four years of marriage, Drew Barrymore and Will Kopelman are divorcing. With their two children – Olive, 3, and Frankie, 1 – the couple have currently been living on the Upper East Side of New York City but sources close to the family tell PEOPLE that the “tension over where to live” has caused a strain on the relationship.

“They’ve had marriage issues for a while,” says the source.

In an exclusive statement to PEOPLE, the couple said, “Sadly our family is separating legally, although we do not feel this takes away from us being a family. Divorce might make one feel like a failure, but eventually you start to find grace in the idea that life goes on.”

Barrymore, a California native, has been in the limelight since the age of 5, so balancing work and family isn’t new. On top of being a mother, Barrymore is an actress, an entrepreneur – founding Flower Beauty, an affordable cosmetic line, as well as a production company called Flower Films, and is a partner in Barrymore Wines – and an author. Her producing credits include Never Been Kissed, Charlie’s Angels, How to Be Single and the upcoming Netflix series Santa Clarita Diet.

Barrymore was one of the highest paid actresses of the early 2000s, earning $10 million paychecks for starring in films like 50 First Dates. Prior to launching Flower Beauty, she was a spokesperson and co-creative director for Cover Girl for 7 years. In 2013, Barrymore’s net worth was estimated to be $125 million. Since then, however, the actress launched her beauty line and her wine company, adding to that figure.

Kopelman, an art consultant, comes from a wealthy family as he is the son of former Chanel CEO Arie Kopelman. His parents also own an Upper East Side apartment.

When they were living together, the couple divided their time between their Upper East Side pad which was listed at $8.3 million before Barrymore purchased it, and their L.A. home, which was featured in Architectural Digest.

In 2013, Barrymore sold her home in Santa Barbara for $6.35 million, just a year after the couple got married.

The property, which Barrymore bought in 2010 for $5.7 million, served as the setting for her intimate wedding to Kopelman in 2012.