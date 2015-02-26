Drew Barrymore Writing a Book About Her Life

The actress says she wants her essay collection to be "humorous, emotional and welcoming"

Life has certainly been a long and winding road for Drew Barrymore. And now, she’s putting it all down on paper.

The actress, who turned 40 this week, has signed a deal with Dutton to publish an collection of autobiographical essays, the publisher tells PEOPLE exclusively.

Barrymore experienced more than her share of challenging times as she grew up in the public eye. But the book isn’t meant to be a heavy memoir. Rather, she wants it to be bright, even funny.

“I love stories that are humorous, emotional and welcoming, and that is my goal in writing this book,” Barrymore said in a statement.

The book, which is not yet titled, will include stories about Barrymore “living on her own at 14 (and how laundry may have saved her life), getting stuck in a gas station overhang on a cross-country road trip, saying goodbye to her father in a way only he could have understood, and many more adventures and lessons that have led to the most important thing in her life, which is motherhood,” Dutton said.

Ben Sevier, publisher of Dutton, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Drew Barrymore, a true American icon, to the Dutton list, and can’t wait to help bring her wonderful writing to the world.”