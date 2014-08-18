Drew Barrymore Thrift Shops, Has Date Night with Husband on Nantucket

The Blended actress and family have spent most of the summer on the popular island off the coast of Massachusetts

It seems Drew Barrymore loves a good bargain.

The Blended star, who has spent a large part of the summer on the island of Nantucket with her husband Will Kopelman and two daughters, Olive and Frankie, headed to the Hospital Thrift Shop, which benefits the Nantucket Cottage Hospital, this week.

Dressed casually in a striped T-shirt, jeans and a ponytail, Barrymore browsed the racks and decided to leave with one very special item: a copy of The Velveteen Rabbit, by Margery Williams.

While summer is prime celebrity sighting time on the island, the locals have a special appreciation for Barrymore.

“My experience was such that she is warm and authentic,” says shop manager Catherine Velez. “We get a lot of celebs on Nantucket, and I think Drew Barrymore might be the most authentically warm and kind celeb I’ve ever dealt with. And she’s respectful. She’s quite a lovely person.”

“It’s great to have support, and any celebrity support is even more wonderful,” Velez added.

Barrymore and her husband of two years also found some time for themselves over the weekend. On Friday night, the couple headed to The Pearl Restaurant for dinner. Dressed in a knit sweater cardigan with her hair pulled back into a bun, the actress was a hit with restaurant-goers, as well as employees.

“She looked great,” said a fellow diner. “She knew the entire restaurant staff.”

The couple was clearly comfortable, because after Barrymore and her husband got settled at their table, she pulled out a crossword puzzle and the two got to work.

