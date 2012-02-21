Drew Barrymore: Is She Pregnant?
The actress is photographed carrying what appears to be a sonogram
Could Drew Barrymore be planning more than just her wedding this year?
After the recently engaged actress was spotted leaving a doctor’s office with a sonogram in-hand over the weekend, seen first in a photo posted on TMZ.com, some are wondering whether Barrymore, 36, is expecting her first baby with fiancé Will Kopelman.
The couple would like to become parents, a source close to them told PEOPLE last month. “Drew is so motherly,” the source said at the time. “Will would like to be a dad. Family is so important to him.”
When asked by PEOPLE if Barrymore was expecting, her rep had no comment.
Although there could be another explanation for the sonogram, starting a family has long been on Barrymore’s mind. “I definitely feel the beginnings of a tick-tock,” she told PEOPLE in 2006. “Whether I have children or adopt, whatever form a family comes in, I would absolutely love to have it.”
In recent weeks, the actress has stepped out for public appearances in notably loose-fitting clothing, though her characteristic style has always been on the bohemian side. At a Feb. 18 party celebrating Marni’s new line for H&M, the actress was asked if she had selected a wedding dress yet. Laughing, she told reporters, “Oh, gosh, I don’t know! I’ve been trying to figure it out! All I know is that I want something tasteful, something timeless.”
Barrymore first stepped out with Kopelman, an art consultant, last February.
• Reporting by REAGAN ALEXANDER