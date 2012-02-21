The actress is photographed carrying what appears to be a sonogram

Could Drew Barrymore be planning more than just her wedding this year?

After the recently engaged actress was spotted leaving a doctor’s office with a sonogram in-hand over the weekend, seen first in a photo posted on TMZ.com, some are wondering whether Barrymore, 36, is expecting her first baby with fiancé Will Kopelman.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The couple would like to become parents, a source close to them told PEOPLE last month. “Drew is so motherly,” the source said at the time. “Will would like to be a dad. Family is so important to him.”

When asked by PEOPLE if Barrymore was expecting, her rep had no comment.

Although there could be another explanation for the sonogram, starting a family has long been on Barrymore’s mind. “I definitely feel the beginnings of a tick-tock,” she told PEOPLE in 2006. “Whether I have children or adopt, whatever form a family comes in, I would absolutely love to have it.”

In recent weeks, the actress has stepped out for public appearances in notably loose-fitting clothing, though her characteristic style has always been on the bohemian side. At a Feb. 18 party celebrating Marni’s new line for H&M, the actress was asked if she had selected a wedding dress yet. Laughing, she told reporters, “Oh, gosh, I don’t know! I’ve been trying to figure it out! All I know is that I want something tasteful, something timeless.”

Barrymore first stepped out with Kopelman, an art consultant, last February.