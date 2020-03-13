Drew Barrymore Can’t Stop Raving About This $29 Anti-Aging Eye Cream That Doubles as a Concealer

Image zoom Kristin Callahan/ACE Pictures/Shutterstock

If you’re tired of ineffective eye creams, Drew Barrymore has the perfect solution for you: the Olay Eyes Ultimate Eye Cream.

The actress recently gave a shoutout to the product in one of her ongoing #BeautyJunkieWeek videos on Instagram. Barrymore said she’s “obsessed with” the eye cream because as it tackles wrinkles and puffiness, it also acts as a concealer thanks to its peachy pigment. “I’ll wear this out instead of concealer,” she said while applying it. “Do you see? The dark circle has disappeared at least 60, 70 percent… it’s sort of the perfect alchemy of skincare as makeup.”

The Olay eye cream is indeed formulated “with a hint of concealer,” according to the brand and includes ingredients like vitamin B3 and peptides to hydrate and smooth the eye area.

Image zoom

Buy It! Olay Eyes Ultimate Eye Cream, $28.86; amazon.com or $24.96 with Amazon Fresh

Barrymore isn’t the only fan: The eye cream is Amazon’s third-best-selling eye treatment cream, picking up hundreds of four- and five-star ratings. Shoppers tend to leave enthusiastic reviews stating that it “works wonders” and is “worth every penny.” One customer even said it’s “knocked a good ten years off” her appearance.

“This is without a doubt (and I’ve probably spent thousands of $$$ like the rest of you), the best frickin’ eye cream ever. I am 52 years old and I thought I looked pretty damn good, until my eyes began to betray me,” another customer wrote. “This cream firms and hydrates that area so well, it’s crazy. The skin feels taut and smooth and the wrinkles are fading. I didn’t even realize that dark circles were a problem for me… but then I noticed the brightening around my eyes too! I’ll never waste my money on another eye cream.”

Olay has a few other eye popular treatments, including another eye cream with a similar peachy pigment as well as an eye gel (it’s only $11 right now!) and an eye serum.

Image zoom

Buy It! Olay Total Effects 7-in-1 Anti-Aging Transforming Eye Cream, $17.48; amazon.com; Olay Eyes Eye Lifting Serum, $19.99 with coupon; amazon.com; Olay Age Defying Classic Eye Gel, $10.99 with coupon; amazon.com

If the Olay Eyes Ultimate Eye Cream is good enough for Drew Barrymore’s under-eye area, well, it must be good enough for ours, too.