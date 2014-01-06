Drew Barrymore: My In-Laws Are the Happy Family I Never Knew

The actress also talks about the painful relationship with her mother Jaid

Drew Barrymore didn’t just find love with Will Kopelman. She found the happy extended family she’d been craving – and missing – her whole life.

“I didn’t think I would ever get to experience that,” the actress, 38, tells Marie Claire‘s February issue, on newsstands Jan. 14, of marrying into the Kopelman family.

“This is so safe and positive and healthy because they have their values intact,” she says. “It was huge for me. And that’s what I want for my family.”

Drew’s troubles with her own famous family are well documented. Her father, the actor John Barrymore, who died in 2004, was largely absent from her life. And she and her mother Jaid have always had a difficult relationship – and spend very little time together these days.

“When I was a kid, everything was so unplanned, my parents were so erratic, and my world was so inconsistent,” Drew says. “I hated growing up alone. I hated it I don’t f––– anyone over. My friends are the loves my life.”

On the subject of Jaid, 67, Drew is clearly anguished.

“Ugh, I mean, my relationship with my mom is so complicated that I’ve always been empathetic toward my mom, and I was even more so when I had a kid and we had a really amazing conversation about it,” she says. “However, it hasn’t enabled me to lessen the distance. It’s the hardest subject in my life. I’ve never just been angry with her. I’ve always felt guilt and empathy and utter sensitivity. But we can’t really be in each other’s lives at this point.”

Instead, Drew’s life is all about Kopelman, their 15-month-old little girl, Olive, and a second daughter, due in March. In fact, things are so good that Drew is already considering baby No. 3.

“I think I’d like to have more,” she says. “In the back of my head, I’m already timing if I was to have another when that would occur.”

For now, she is happy to finally have the family she always wanted. And her husband is thrilled, too.

“Sometimes whom you least expect is the person you fall for,” Kopelman says.