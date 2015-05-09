The mom of two pampered mothers of sick kids in Los Angeles

Drew Barrymore‘s cosmetics line FLOWER Beauty hosted its second annual Mother’s Day event at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles on Friday, giving moms of sick children the chance to be pampered alongside their kids.

The second annual event brought hair and makeup artists to the Children’s Hospital for mothers who spend most of their time with their kids who are receiving treatment. The children enjoyed a day of face painting and manicures alongside their pampered moms.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“We learned that the mothers don’t often get to leave the hospital so holding an event there can help break up the routine in the day,” Barrymore exclusively told PEOPLE about the event. “These mothers are heroes that deserve our attention and gratitude.

“It s also wonderful for the children because they can come and play and get face painting and manicures while their moms get treated to a day of beauty with full hair and make up stations,” she continued.

Drew Barrymore Shares Her Favorite Childhood Memories

Barrymore also expressed her gratitude for the beauty professionals who volunteered during the event.

“It s also humbling that so many amazing hair and make up artists lend their time and expertise to make this day truly amazing,” she said.

The Blended actress, 40, has two daughters of her own, Olive, 3, and Frankie, 1, with husband Will Kopelman.