Drew Barrymore Is Dating Businessman David Hutchinson

A source confirms to PEOPLE that Drew Barrymore has been dating David Hutchinson — the senior vice president of Maesa, the company that makes her Flower Beauty products

Love has blossomed for Drew Barrymore.

PEOPLE can confirm that the 42-year-old Santa Clarita Diet actress has been dating David Hutchinson — a senior vice president at Maesa, the company that manufactures and markets her Flower Beauty products.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The new couple were spotted sipping on drinks and taking in a DJ set by Norwegian superstar Kygo at the XS Nightclub in Wynn Las Vegas Friday night — she wearing a long floral print dress, black hat and loafers.

Page Six was first to report the news of their pairing, with a source telling the outlet the two were in Palm Springs, California, for a wedding last weekend.

Romance rumors first sparked between the two earlier this month, after Barrymore tagged Hutchinson in a two of her captions on Instagram.

Though he wasn’t pictured in either photo (and has a private Instagram account himself), he still found his username listed in both pics. The first, from June 2, features Barrymore and fashion editor Zanna Roberts Rassi at a restaurant. The other, from Monday, shows her and a friend holding up purses up over their faces.

“The sign of a good night,” Barrymore captioned one shot.

Barrymore and ex-husband Will Kopelman divorced in August 2016 after four years of marriage.

The former couple have two children together — Frankie, 3, and Olive, 4.

“Sadly our family is separating legally, although we do not feel this takes away from us being a family,” they announced in a statement to PEOPLE at the time of their split. “Our children are our universe, and we look forward to living the rest of our lives with them as the first priority.”

Hutchinson was also previously married, E! News reported, to Alexandra Balahoutis — daughter of producer Jerry Bruckheimer. They are said to be recently divorced.

In February, Barrymore shared her secret to co-parenting — tellingEllen DeGeneres that as she has matured as a parent, her idea of how family should coexist and help one another grow has morphed into something that matched what she wanted to give her children all along.

RELATED VIDEO: Drew Barrymore Says Her Childhood Helps Her Parenting

“I so wanted to raise kids in this ultra-traditional way and do everything so the polar opposite of my experience,” she admitted. “It really is about the tone you set. And you can talk until you’re blue in the face, but kids watch what you do every single day of your life, all day long, and that behavior and that example and that love and community and honesty is what’s making everything feel safe for my kids.”

She added that she now has “two families” — calling it “a miracle and a blessing.”

“We do it in a way that I think a lot of other people are probably doing it too,” she said of coparenting. “And sometimes, again, the road is different than what you try to make it or what you expected and you just figure it out and you figure it out with grace.”

Back in January, Barrymore had confessed she was not dating — telling Andy Cohen during a special SiriusXM Town Hall that she was “not ready” while discussing her aversion to online dating.

“I’m not open to it,” Barrymore said. “I’m just still in shock about everything. It’s going to take awhile.”