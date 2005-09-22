Drama in Skies as Jet Landing Gear Fails

The situation sounded like a gripping life-and-death TV movie, but it was for real on Wednesday, when JetBlue Flight 292 with 140 passengers bound from Bob Hope Burbank Airport to New York’s JFK was crippled by a faulty landing gear and was forced to circle over Southern California and the Pacific for two hours in preparation for an emergency landing at Los Angeles International Airport.

As the DirecTV sets onboard the aircraft were tuned to news stations broadcasting live coverage of the drama, passengers in the cabin – and luggage in the hold – were shifted to the rear of the plane to redistribute the weight of Airbus A320 as pilot Scott Burke burned off fuel to ease the plane’s load.

“I was watching it all on TV – that was the ironic part of it,” Hustle & Flow actress Taryn Manning, who was on the flight, told PEOPLE. “The pilot and the flight crew were amazing. They never once showed fear on their faces. They kept such good spirits even though you knew they were just as scared as everyone.”

“It was very weird. It would’ve been so much calmer without” the televisions, Pia Varma, 23, of Los Angeles, told the Associated Press – after the plane skidded to a safe landing Wednesday evening in a stream of sparks, flames and tires that had burned down to their metal bearings. No one was hurt.

“At the end it was the worst because you didn’t know if it was going to work, if we would catch fire. It was very scary. Grown men were crying,” said Diane Hamilton, 32, a TV graphics specialist.

As the plane was about to touch the ground, Hamilton said that crewmembers ordered people to assume a crash position, putting their heads between their knees. “They would yell, ‘Brace! Brace! Brace!'” she said. “I thought this would be it.”

Lisa Schiff, 34, of Los Angeles sent a text message to her mother in Miami that said: “I love you. Don’t worry about me. If something happens, know that I am watching you and Daddy and (her brother) David.”

Emergency crews from across the area met the plane on the runway. Spectators gathered on buildings and stood on parked cars to watch firsthand as passengers walked down a stairway onto the tarmac with their carry-on luggage. Some passengers shook hands with emergency workers. One firefighter carrying a boy across the tarmac placed his helmet on the child’s head.

“We all cheered, I was bawling, I cried so much,” said Christine Lund, 25, who was traveling with her cat.

Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa spoke with pilot Burke and praised him for the calm he showed during the flight. “He joked that he was sorry he put the plane down 6 inches off the center line,” Villaraigosa said.

As everyone breathes a heavy sigh of relief, aviation officials are looking into why the technical glitch occurred.