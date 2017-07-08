Drake Bell Says He Was 'Completely Shocked' by Ex-Girlfriend Stevie Ryan's Suicide

Drake Bell says he was “completely shocked” when he learned that his ex-girlfriend and YouTuber Stevie Ryan had died.

“I was completely shocked by that,” the Drake & Josh star tells PEOPLE. “It’s still surreal.”

Ryan’s death was ruled a suicide by hanging, according to the L.A. County Coroner’s Office. She died on July 1 at the age of 33.

Bell — who currently has a new song, “Run Away,” out now — also praised Ryan’s incredible talent to create candid celebrity impressions.

“She was really, really stinking talented. She could do any impression of anybody,” Bell, 31, said. ”She had the coolest style of any girl I’d ever met. She had it.”

Ryan rose to fame with her YouTube series, Little Loca. Ryan soon channeled her comedic talent into a pop culture sketch series on VH1 called Stevie TV, which ran from 2012-2013. She was also a co-host of Brody Jenner’s E! series Sex with Brody.

When news broke of her death, Bell took to Twitter to express his grief.

“No no no!!!! I can NOT BELIEVE THIS IS HAPPENING!!!!” Bell tweeted along with a throwback photo of himself and Ryan on the red carpet.

“Please wake me from this nightmare @StevieRyan I loved you and will forever miss you!” Bell added.

Most recently, Ryan was the co-host of Mentally Ch(ill), a podcast about depression. In an episode released only two days before Ryan died, she revealed that her grandfather had recently died, and was worried it would send her “into a deeper depression.”

Bell also stressed in his PEOPLE interview how important it is to take depression seriously.

“All I can say, is if anybody says anything about doing something like that, take it seriously and don’t ignore it,” Bell said.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).