Drake Bell Has 'No Hard Feelings' Towards Josh Peck After Being Left Out of His Wedding

When former Drake & Josh star Josh Peck walked down the aisle to marry longtime girlfriend Paige O’Brien on June 18, many fans were surprised to see that Peck’s former costar Drake Bell wasn’t there.

One of those shocked faces? Bell himself!

“I was caught off guard,” the 31-year-old actor tells PEOPLE. “I hadn’t heard of anything about it.”

Reacting to the news, Bell expressed his displeasure in a series of tweets — saying, “When you’re not invited to the wedding the message is clear…. Loyalty is key… ALWAYS remember where you came from.”

But since deleting the message, Bell explains “there are no hard feelings.”

“He’s been my best friend for 18 years,” Bell —who currently has a new song, “Run Away,” out now — says. “In all honesty, we talk all the time, we’ve been talking. I was just expecting…”

Drake Bell and Josh Peck in 2004 SGranitz/WireImage

One thing Bell also didn’t expect was how the news would blow up on social media. “That was a shock,” he says. “I didn’t think it would be that big of a deal. I did not realize that it was going to have such a viral affect.”

He also didn’t appreciate how the fans of the popular 2004 Nickelodeon sitcom went after Peck with criticism.

“That’s my bro you know?” he said. “It’s kind of one of those things were you’re fighting with him on the playground, but if someone else says something, you’re like — ‘Hey, I can say that but you can’t!’ ”

RELATED VIDEO: TV Revivals We Want to See

Just because he missed Peck’s big day doesn’t mean Bell wouldn’t want to work with him again on something soon — perhaps even a reunion of Drake & Josh, which wrapped up its four-season run in 2007 and starred the actors as stepbrothers who had to move in and share a room together after their parents fell in love and got married.

“I would love to [do a reunion],” Bell said. “If it’s done in the right way. I don’t know if a reunion of us doing same characters as in Drake and Josh, or different ones like in Pineapple Express,” he says. “But it would definitely be fun.”