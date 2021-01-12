Dr. Dre

Most Recent

Ice-T Says Dr. Dre Is 'Doing Good' After Suffering Brain Aneurysm: 'Hopefully He'll Be Home Soon'

Ice-T Says Dr. Dre Is 'Doing Good' After Suffering Brain Aneurysm: 'Hopefully He'll Be Home Soon'

The cause of his aneurysm is reportedly still a mystery
Dr. Dre to Pay Estranged Wife $2 Million in Spousal Support and Cover Her Expenses Through April

Dr. Dre to Pay Estranged Wife $2 Million in Spousal Support and Cover Her Expenses Through April

The court has also ordered Nicole to cover the cost of her own security expenses until April 14
4 Suspects Arrested After Attempting to Burglarize Dr. Dre's Home While Rapper Hospitalized with Brain Aneurysm

4 Suspects Arrested After Attempting to Burglarize Dr. Dre's Home While Rapper Hospitalized with Aneurysm

Around 10 p.m. on Tuesday night, the Los Angeles Police Department was notified that a potential break-in was underway
Dr. Dre Says He's 'Doing Great' After Being Hospitalized and Will Be 'Back Home Soon'

Dr. Dre Says He's 'Doing Great' After Being Hospitalized and Will Be 'Back Home Soon'

"I will be out of the hospital and back home soon," the producer shared on Instagram Tuesday night
Dr. Dre in Intensive Care After Suffering Brain Aneurysm

Dr. Dre in Intensive Care After Suffering Brain Aneurysm

The rapper was rushed to Los Angeles' Cedars-Sinai Medical Center on Monday
Dr. Dre's Estranged Wife Nicole Young Files Lawsuit Claiming She Co-Owns Trademark to His Name

Dr. Dre's Estranged Wife Nicole Young Files Lawsuit Claiming She Co-Owns Trademark to His Name

Nicole Young filed for divorce from Dr. Dre in June after 24 years of marriage

More Dr. Dre

Dr. Dre's Estranged Wife Nicole Young Is Seeking $2 Million in Temporary Spousal Support

Dr. Dre's Estranged Wife Nicole Young Is Seeking $2 Million in Temporary Spousal Support

Nicole Young filed for divorce from the rapper in June
Nicole Young Seeks to Challenge Prenup in Dr. Dre Divorce in Filed Request for Separate Trial

Nicole Young Seeks to Challenge Prenup in Dr. Dre Divorce in Filed Request for Separate Trial

Nicole Young says that Dr. Dre tore up multiple copies of their prenuptial agreement and they both agreed it was no longer valid
Dr. Dre Says He and Ex Nicole Young Have a Prenup in His Response to Her Divorce Filing: Report

Dr. Dre Says He and Ex Nicole Young Have a Prenup in His Response to Her Divorce Filing: Report

Dr. Dre’s Beats Announces Bubba Wallace Endorsement amid Attack from Trump: ‘Hate Cannot Win’

Dr. Dre’s Beats Announces Bubba Wallace Endorsement amid Attack from Trump: ‘Hate Cannot Win’

Dr. Dre's Wife Nicole Young Files for Divorce After 24 Years of Marriage

Dr. Dre's Wife Nicole Young Files for Divorce After 24 Years of Marriage

Snoop Dogg Films Behind-the-Scenes Clip of Kanye West and Dr. Dre Making Music in the Studio

Snoop Dogg Films Behind-the-Scenes Clip of Kanye West and Dr. Dre Making Music in the Studio

Wisconsin Man Raps Dr. Seuss Books Over Dr. Dre Beats in Hilarious Video Series

Finally, the Dr. Seuss and Dr. Dre collab you've been waiting for

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com