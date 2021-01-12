Ice-T Says Dr. Dre Is 'Doing Good' After Suffering Brain Aneurysm: 'Hopefully He'll Be Home Soon'
The cause of his aneurysm is reportedly still a mystery
Dr. Dre to Pay Estranged Wife $2 Million in Spousal Support and Cover Her Expenses Through April
The court has also ordered Nicole to cover the cost of her own security expenses until April 14
4 Suspects Arrested After Attempting to Burglarize Dr. Dre's Home While Rapper Hospitalized with Brain Aneurysm
4 Suspects Arrested After Attempting to Burglarize Dr. Dre's Home While Rapper Hospitalized with Aneurysm
Around 10 p.m. on Tuesday night, the Los Angeles Police Department was notified that a potential break-in was underway
Dr. Dre Says He's 'Doing Great' After Being Hospitalized and Will Be 'Back Home Soon'
"I will be out of the hospital and back home soon," the producer shared on Instagram Tuesday night
Dr. Dre in Intensive Care After Suffering Brain Aneurysm
The rapper was rushed to Los Angeles' Cedars-Sinai Medical Center on Monday
Dr. Dre's Estranged Wife Nicole Young Files Lawsuit Claiming She Co-Owns Trademark to His Name
Nicole Young filed for divorce from Dr. Dre in June after 24 years of marriage