Donny Osmond to Undergo Vocal Cord Surgery

Donny Osmond will be undergoing vocal cord surgery in the near future, his rep tells PEOPLE exclusively.

During a recent examination, doctors discovered the singing sensation, 57, had a hemorrhagic polyp (otherwise known as a bleeding lesion) on his right vocal cord.

The star will be treated by Harvard Medical School’s Dr. Steven M. Zeitel, who has also performed the same procedure for John Mayer, Adele, Sam Smith and Lionel Richie.

Though Osmond will have to reschedule several solo engagements in September, the star is expected to return to the stage in October for his “Donny & Marie” Las Vegas show at the Flamingo Hotel.

Earlier this year, the singer released his 60th album titled Soundtrack of My Life. “It was so much fun getting to choose songs that have meant so much to me in my life,” he told PEOPLE of recording the album.