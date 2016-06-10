The star reminisced about growing up with his brother on his wife Jenny McCarthy's SiriusXM radio show

Donnie Wahlberg Gets Emotional Speaking About His Brother Mark: 'Look How Far We've All Come'

With their bulging muscles and Boston accents, the Wahlberg brothers have a reputation for being one of the toughest sibling acts around – but that didn t stop Donnie Wahlberg from tearing up when reminiscing about their humble beginnings.

While being interviewed with his New Kids on the Block bandmates by his wife Jenny McCarthy on her SiriusXM show, the singer, 46, got emotional recalling how Mark, 45, credited him for his success during the band s 2011 concert at Fenway Park.

“I’m gonna cry,” Wahlberg told McCarthy in front of the intimate group of fans gathered in the SiriusXM studios. “He was the original member of the band with me.”

According to the star, the memories of those early moments with his younger brother are especially important now that both are busy with their own lives and careers.

“Obviously we’re brothers and partners in business and our relationship is fine, but it’s different,” he said. “We’ve grown so far apart, just through work and career and things that are important.”

Wahlberg explained to his wife during the interview that Mark’s introduction struck a cord because it reminded him of the band s very first show where his brother was also the one to call them up on stage.

“When Mark acknowledged that he introduced us at the first show and now it’s come full circle to acknowledging us and introducing us at Fenway, I’d forgotten that he did that,” he said of the moment that made him realize how much they had accomplished over the years.