Donald Trump Once Wanted to Make a Black Versus White Season of The Apprentice

Donald Trump‘s comments about The Apprentice are coming back to haunt him.

Thanks to a recently resurfaced article, the world is being reminded that Trump once wanted to make some controversial changes to his competition reality show.

“To be honest, I wasn’t particularly happy with the most recent season,” Trump said in a 2005 episode of his syndicated radio show, according to Entertainment Weekly. “So this time around, I wanted to do the casting myself.”

In order to mix things up, the presumptive GOP nominee floated the idea of separating teams based on race.

“An idea that is fairly controversial – creating a team of successful African-Americans versus a team of successful whites. Whether people like that idea or not, it is somewhat reflective of our very vicious world.”

While the concept never came to fruition, it was one that the billionaire businessman seemed adamant about at the time, bringing it up again during an interview on Howard Stern’s radio show.

However he again acknowledged that, “Not everyone thinks it’s a good idea.”