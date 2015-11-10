The presidential candidate brought up the debate over the coffee chain's new minimalistic holiday cups during a campaign speech

Donald Trump Proposes Starbucks Boycott Over Red Cups: 'If I Become President We're All Going to Be Saying Merry Christmas Again'

Donald Trump has proposed a boycott of Starbucks over the coffee chain’s red holiday cup controversy.

“I have one of the most successful Starbucks, in Trump Tower. Maybe we should boycott Starbucks? I don’t know. Seriously, I don’t care,” the 2016 presidential candidate said during a campaign speech in Springfield, Illinois, on Monday, reported CNN

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“That’s the end of that lease, but who cares?”

After Starbucks rolled out the seasonal cups earlier this month, some customers took to social media to protest the new minimalistic design, which features only a plain red background, rather than reindeer, Christmas ornaments or other typical holiday imagery.

Some claimed that Starbucks has joined the alleged War on Christmas by opting for a more neutral beverage container.