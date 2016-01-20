Donald Trump Says Sarah Palin Hasn't Asked to Be His Vice President – But She Could 'Certainly' Have a Job in His Administration

This could be the beginning of a beautiful friendship.

After Sarah Palin endorsed Donald Trump for president at a rally in Iowa Tuesday night, the GOP front-runner said he would “certainly” give her a role in his administration if she wanted one – but the possibility of a Trump-Palin ticket hasn’t come up.

“That question is always asked: ‘Who do you have in mind?’ I don’t even think about VP right now. I just want to win,” Trump said on the Today show Wednesday morning. “I’ve always been a closer. I get the deal done and I have to win before I start thinking about that. There are a lot of good people in the Republican Party.”

Trump added that Palin has not asked him to consider her as a running mate but he doubts she would be interested in the first place. “She’s been through that,” he said of her 2008 bid for vice president alongside Sen. John McCain.

Sarah Palin and Donald Trump Getty

Trump went on to praise Palin for giving him a no-strings-attached endorsement.

“She never said, ‘Gee, I’d like to do this, I’d like to do that.’ She never made a deal, like so many people want to try to make deals,” he said. “She just said, ‘I really like what’s going on. It’s an amazing thing. I’ve never seen anything like it in politics.’ And it’s such an honor because as you know so many people – ahem, [Ted] Cruz – are so disappointed that she didn’t support them.”

Deal or no deal, Palin could very well still play a role in Trump’s potential administration.

“Certainly there’d be a role somewhere in the administration if she wanted – and I’m not sure that she does want that – but there would certainly be a role,” Trump said.

For now, Palin seems content to prop Trump up as a “new and independent voice” in the Republican Party.

“He’s going rogue left and right! That’s why he’s doing so well,” she said at the rally in Ames, Iowa, Tuesday night. And as for the veteran GOP leaders who aren’t on board with Trump’s brand of politics, Palin said, “With their failed agenda, it can’t be salvaged, it must be savaged and Donald Trump is the right one to do that.”

“We’re gonna give ’em hell,” Trump said, after kissing Palin on the cheek. “From Day One, I said if I ever do this I have to get her support. … She understands it better than anybody.”