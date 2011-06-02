10 Best Celeb Quotes This Week

Donald Trump's pizza party bashing by Jon Stewart, plus more from Justin Timberlake, Blake Lively and other stars
By Christie Larusso Updated January 21, 2022 05:47 PM

"Based on how you eat pizza, Donald, I want to see your long-form birth certificate – I don't think you were really born in New York."
Jon Stewart, commenting on the way Donald Trump ate his slices stacked and with a fork at a chain restaurant with Sarah Palin in the "pizza Mecca," on The Daily Show

"I only did it because I'm young now, and everything's where it's supposed to be."
Justin Timberlake, on getting naked in the upcoming Friends with Benefits, to Vanity Fair

"The greatest justice in life is that your vision and your looks tend to go simultaneously."
X-Men star Kevin Bacon, who turns 53 in July, to PEOPLE

"People ask me why I don't tweet. Honestly, I'm so sick of myself."
Blake Lively, who has yet to expose herself to the micro-blogging site, to Glamour

"I love that smell of the emissions."
Sarah Palin, who strapped on a helmet and hitched a ride for the annual Memorial Day Rolling Thunder ride-along in Washington, D.C.

"[T]hose are called abs not bones love."
LeAnn Rimes, correcting a Twitter follower who commented on Rimes's bikini-clad photo

"I've heard enough now in the past few months from people I respect, from friends and strangers on the street, saying like, 'Could you do something not as harrowing?'"
Michelle Williams, on her choice of movie roles, to The Arizona Republic

"I'm flattered, but I’m not [a sex symbol]. If watching TiVo and eating Pinkberry in sweatpants is sexy, then I’m your gal."
Mila Kunis, to Los Angeles Confidential magazine

"We tell the kids, 'Mom and Dad are going off to kiss.' They go, 'Eww, gross!'"
– Father-of-six Brad Pitt, on how he and partner Angelina Jolie get their alone time, to USA Weekend

"When Mario turns to you and says, 'It's beautiful, but I think it would work better naked, no?' How can one refuse?"

Kate Winslet, explaining how her clothes came off for famed photographer Mario Testino, at the El Museo del Barrio gala, where the Oscar winner presented Testino with an award

