10 Best Celeb Quotes This Week
"Based on how you eat pizza, Donald, I want to see your long-form birth certificate – I don't think you were really born in New York."
– Jon Stewart, commenting on the way Donald Trump ate his slices stacked and with a fork at a chain restaurant with Sarah Palin in the "pizza Mecca," on The Daily Show
"I only did it because I'm young now, and everything's where it's supposed to be."
– Justin Timberlake, on getting naked in the upcoming Friends with Benefits, to Vanity Fair
"The greatest justice in life is that your vision and your looks tend to go simultaneously."
– X-Men star Kevin Bacon, who turns 53 in July, to PEOPLE
"People ask me why I don't tweet. Honestly, I'm so sick of myself."
– Blake Lively, who has yet to expose herself to the micro-blogging site, to Glamour
"I love that smell of the emissions."
– Sarah Palin, who strapped on a helmet and hitched a ride for the annual Memorial Day Rolling Thunder ride-along in Washington, D.C.
"[T]hose are called abs not bones love."
– LeAnn Rimes, correcting a Twitter follower who commented on Rimes's bikini-clad photo
"I've heard enough now in the past few months from people I respect, from friends and strangers on the street, saying like, 'Could you do something not as harrowing?'"
– Michelle Williams, on her choice of movie roles, to The Arizona Republic
"I'm flattered, but I’m not [a sex symbol]. If watching TiVo and eating Pinkberry in sweatpants is sexy, then I’m your gal."
– Mila Kunis, to Los Angeles Confidential magazine
"We tell the kids, 'Mom and Dad are going off to kiss.' They go, 'Eww, gross!'"
– Father-of-six Brad Pitt, on how he and partner Angelina Jolie get their alone time, to USA Weekend
"When Mario turns to you and says, 'It's beautiful, but I think it would work better naked, no?' How can one refuse?"
– Kate Winslet, explaining how her clothes came off for famed photographer Mario Testino, at the El Museo del Barrio gala, where the Oscar winner presented Testino with an award