Get to know Donald Trump Jr., who made headlines – good and bad – for his speech at the GOP convention Tuesday night

Every member of Donald Trump‘s family is playing a role in his presidential campaign, and on Tuesday night it was Donald Trump Jr.‘s turn.

The GOP nominee’s namesake son delivered a speech that has been both praised as “the best speech of the convention” so far – by Rachel Maddow, no less – and criticized as the second of two plagiarism controversies the family is facing this week.

Accusations aside, the New York Post wrote that Donald Jr. delivered “the speech his dad never could,” and Politico declared that “a political star may have been born.” So what do we know about this potential rising star on the political scene? PEOPLE has rounded up five fast facts on Donald Trump’s oldest child.

1. He is an executive vice president at the Trump Organization.

Donald Jr., who graduated with a B.S. from the University of Pennsylvania, works at the Trump Organization along with his brother Eric and sister Ivanka. His title is executive vice president of development and acquisitions.

Donald Jr. said in a recent interview with Morning Joe that he and his siblings are running the family business largely on their own while their father campaigns for president. “You know, [my father has] a great life, he’s got a great job, but I think it’s great that he perhaps trusts us to run the business,” he said. “Just because this is something that’s taking 100 percent of his time right now and it’s really important for him to see the country get back on track.”

Donald Jr. also acts as a boardroom advisor on The Apprentice.

2. He’s a delegate at the Republican convention.

As a delegate to the convention for New York, Donald Jr. was able to announce his father’s official nomination on Tuesday night. “Even in the places that are not so conservative, we’ve had such incredible support, you won’t believe it,” he said at the convention. “We’re going to put New York into play this time around. Congratulations, Dad, we love you.”

3. He is a husband and father of five young children.

Donald Jr. is married to model and designer Vanessa Haydon, with whom he has five young children: Kai, 9, Donald III, 7, Tristan, 4, Spencer, 3, and Chloe, 2.

4. He speaks Czech fluently.

As a boy, Donald Jr. was very close to his maternal grandfather, Milos (the Czech father of his mom, Ivana Trump), New York magazine reported in a 2004 profile. Young Donny spent several weeks in the Czech Republic each summer, where he and his grandfather went fishing, boating and hunting together.

“My father is a very hardworking guy, and that’s his focus in life, so I got a lot of the paternal attention that a boy wants and needs from my grandfather,” he told New York magazine “without a trace of bitterness,” the outlet wrote.