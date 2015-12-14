"She was truly ... one of the worst secretaries of state in the history of the country," Donald Trump said of Hillary Clinton

VIDEO: Donald Trump on Hillary Clinton: 'She's Killed Hundreds of Thousands of People with Her Stupidity'

Donald Trump has finally lost his lead.

He polled 10 points behind Texas Sen. Ted Cruz in a new poll from Bloomberg Politics and the Des Moines Register – but it’s clear the billionaire businessman is not going down without a fight.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Trump took aim at Democratic front-runner Hillary Clinton – who is also beating him at the polls, according to another survey from NBC and the Wall Street Journal – during a Fox News Sunday interview, claiming she “killed hundreds of thousands of people with her stupidity” with the decisions she made as secretary of state.

Also pointing the finger at President Barack Obama, Trump blasted the duo’s foreign policy decisions in Africa and the Middle East.

“She is the one that caused all this problem with her stupid policies,” he said of Clinton. “You look at what she did with Libya, what she did with Syria. Look at Egypt, what happened with Egypt, a total mess.”

“She was truly – if not the – one of the worst secretaries of state in the history of the country,” he added. “She talks about me being dangerous. She’s killed hundreds of thousands of people with her stupidity.”

When asked to clarify his statements by a stunned Chris Wallace, Trump replied simply, “The Middle East is a total disaster for her.”

Trump was responding to Clinton’s Thursday interview on Late Night with Seth Meyers, in which she said the GOP hopeful has “gone way over the line” with his proposal to ban all Muslims from entering the U.S.

“What he’s saying now is not only shameful and wrong – it’s dangerous,” Clinton said.

“This latest demand that we not let Muslims into the country really plays right into the hands of terrorists,” the former secretary of state said. “I don’t say that lightly, but it does. He is giving them a great propaganda tool, a way to recruit more folks from Europe and the United States.”