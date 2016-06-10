Donald Trump Calls Demonstrator 'Darling' as He and Hillary Clinton Trade Fire in D.C.

It used to be that when hecklers and demonstrators interrupted a Donald Trump campaign appearance, he’d say “I’d like to punch him in the face.”

But on Friday, when a handful of female protesters interrupted his speech at the 2016 Faith and Freedom Coalition Conference in Washington, D.C., they were met with a kinder, gentler Trump.

Shortly after Trump spoke of limiting the number of Syrian refugees entering the U.S., shouts of “stop hate, stop Trump” and “refugees are welcome here” erupted from his audience.

As the last of what appeared to be four or five female demonstrators was being dragged from the room by security men grabbing them around the chest, Trump said, “Alright, freedom of speech, thank you darling, I appreciate it.”

“Very sad. Very sad what’s happening in our country. We are so divided, it’s such a shame,” he said, calling the women “professional agitators … sent here by the other party.”

Trump was addressing what was billed as one of the country’s largest events for religious conservatives.

Much of his 20-minute speech at the conference focused on trash-talking Democratic rival Hillary Clinton, who was less than a mile away, making a fired-up speech of her own – to the Planned Parenthood Action Fund.

Trump told his crowd that Clinton will abolish the second amendment (which is false) and bring in hundreds of thousands of Syrian refugees (she’s said 10,000 to 65,000).

While Trump promised his crowd he would appoint a pro-life judge, Clinton warned her own friendly crowd from the Planned Parenthood Action Fund about what a Trump presidency would mean to the causes they care about.

Ticking down his opposition to paid family leave, abortion rights and equal pay (“He says if women want equal pay, we should just – and this is a quote – ‘do as good a job as men’, as if we weren’t already,” she said to cheers), Clinton recited the famous quote by her friend, the late Maya Angelou: “When someone shows you who they are believe them – the first time.”

“Donald Trump has shown us who he is and we sure should believe him! This is a man who has called women pigs, dogs and disgusting animals. Kinda hard to imagine counting on him to respect our fundamental rights.”

She concluded with a call to arms. “We’re in the middle of a concerted, persistent assault on women’s health across our country,” Clinton said in measured tones. “We have to ask ourselves, and you have to ask everyone you come in contact with: “Do we want to put our health, our lives, our futures in Donald Trump’s hands?”