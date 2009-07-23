Do You Approve of Jon Gosselin's Behavior?

Only a month ago, Jon Gosselin and his wife Kate announced their divorce. Since then, the reality TV father of eight has been on a tear through single life. He rented a bachelor pad in an upscale Manhattan neighborhood, vacationed in Saint Tropez and hobnobbed in the Hamptons.

Not to mention he’s been linked to not one but two young women: Tabloid reporter Kate Major, 26, and 22-year-old “family friend” Hailey Glassman.

from Huffington Post

