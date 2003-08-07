Dixie Chicks: Top Touring Country Act

Forget the politics: As the Dixie Chicks head into the final dates of their Top of the World North American concert tour, it appears their fans never lost faith in the country trio.

The group — which suffered boycotts by country music stations after singer Natalie Maines told a London audience in March she was “ashamed” President Bush was from her home state of Texas — have nearly grossed $60 million on the road, reports Billboard, likely to make them this year’s top earning touring country act.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“The bottom line is, for all the so-called controversy … the Dixie Chicks’ fans remained totally loyal throughout the tour,” their manager, Simon Renshaw, tells Billboard.