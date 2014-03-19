A Guide to Divergent's 8 Post-Apocalyptic Hot Guys

Hold tight, Divergent fans, we’re almost there. The highly anticipated adaptation of Veronica Roth’s young adult book comes out on Friday. Until then, we have a bevy of beautiful guys to help you wait it out.

While trailers for the film focus on Shailene Woodley battling a menacing Kate Winslet, they’re missing all the gorgeous men the five factions have to offer.

Relative newcomer, Theo James, has recieved some attention for his drool-worthy portrayal of brooding Dauntless coach, Four. It helps that costar Woodley recently gave his kissing talents the thumbs-up. But Four isn’t the only hot number in this action film; it’s brimming with studs of all ages. Yes, even the dads of Divergent smolder.

Below, get to know Divergent‘s hunky caché of fellas before the movie hits theaters.

Theo James

Theo James Steve Granitz/WireImage

Age: 29

Character: Four

Where You’ve Seen Him Before: Downton Abbey as Turkish diplomat Kemal Pamuk

Fun Fact: James has a degree in philosophy from England’s University of Nottingham.

Miles Teller

Miles Teller Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Age: 27

Character: Peter

Where You’ve Seen Him Before: The Spectacular Now and That Awkward Moment

Fun Fact: Teller’s guilty pleasure is watching reality shows about surviving in the wild.

Ansel Elgort

Ansel Elgort Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Age: 20

Character: Caleb

Where You’ve Seen Him Before: The 2013 remake of Carrie

Fun Fact: Elgort will soon appear on screen with Shailene Woodley again, this time as her love interest in the upcoming The Fault in Our Stars.

RELATED: 4 Things to Know About Divergent‘s Four, Theo James

Tony Goldwyn

Tony Goldwyn Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic)

Age: 53

Character: Andrew, Tris’s Dad

Where You’ve Seen Him Before: Scandal as President Fitz

Fun Fact: Goldwyn confessed he cries easily and is worried about how he will act at his daughters’ weddings.

Jai Courtney

Jai Courtney Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Age: 28

Character: Eric

Where You’ve Seen Him Before: A Good Day to Die Hard

Fun Fact: Courtney is Australian; the actor grew up in a suburb of Sydney.

Ben Lloyd-Hughes

Ben Lloyd-Hughes Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Age: 25

Character: Will

Where You’ve Seen Him Before: 2012’s Great Expectations

Fun Fact: Hughes doesn’t use Facebook or Twitter, and he doesn’t have a Wikipedia page.

RELATED: Kate Winslet Did Her Own Divergent Stunts – While Pregnant

Mekhi Phifer

Mekhi Phifer Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Age: 39

Character: Max

Where You’ve Seen Him Before: ER and 8 Mile

Fun Fact: Phifer says his first name means one who loves water.

Christian Madsen

Christian Madsen Kevin Winter/Getty

Age: 24

Character: Al

Where You’ve Seen Him Before: Palo Alto and Refuge From the Storm

Fun Fact: Christian is the son of actor Michael Madsen.

Pick up the latest special issue from PEOPLE – on sale now!