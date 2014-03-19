A Guide to Divergent's 8 Post-Apocalyptic Hot Guys

Hold tight, Divergent fans, we’re almost there. The highly anticipated adaptation of Veronica Roth’s young adult book comes out on Friday. Until then, we have a bevy of beautiful guys to help you wait it out.
While trailers for the film focus on Shailene Woodley battling a menacing Kate Winslet, they’re missing all the gorgeous men the five factions have to offer.
Relative newcomer, Theo James, has recieved some attention for his drool-worthy portrayal of brooding Dauntless coach, Four. It helps that costar Woodley recently gave his kissing talents the thumbs-up. But Four isn’t the only hot number in this action film; it’s brimming with studs of all ages. Yes, even the dads of Divergent smolder.
Below, get to know Divergent‘s hunky caché of fellas before the movie hits theaters.
Theo James
Age: 29
Character: Four
Where You’ve Seen Him Before: Downton Abbey as Turkish diplomat Kemal Pamuk
Fun Fact: James has a degree in philosophy from England’s University of Nottingham.
Miles Teller
Age: 27
Character: Peter
Where You’ve Seen Him Before: The Spectacular Now and That Awkward Moment
Fun Fact: Teller’s guilty pleasure is watching reality shows about surviving in the wild.
Ansel Elgort
Age: 20
Character: Caleb
Where You’ve Seen Him Before: The 2013 remake of Carrie
Fun Fact: Elgort will soon appear on screen with Shailene Woodley again, this time as her love interest in the upcoming The Fault in Our Stars.
RELATED: 4 Things to Know About Divergent‘s Four, Theo James
Tony Goldwyn
Age: 53
Character: Andrew, Tris’s Dad
Where You’ve Seen Him Before: Scandal as President Fitz
Fun Fact: Goldwyn confessed he cries easily and is worried about how he will act at his daughters’ weddings.
Jai Courtney
Age: 28
Character: Eric
Where You’ve Seen Him Before: A Good Day to Die Hard
Fun Fact: Courtney is Australian; the actor grew up in a suburb of Sydney.
Ben Lloyd-Hughes
Age: 25
Character: Will
Where You’ve Seen Him Before: 2012’s Great Expectations
Fun Fact: Hughes doesn’t use Facebook or Twitter, and he doesn’t have a Wikipedia page.
RELATED: Kate Winslet Did Her Own Divergent Stunts – While Pregnant
Mekhi Phifer
Age: 39
Character: Max
Where You’ve Seen Him Before: ER and 8 Mile
Fun Fact: Phifer says his first name means one who loves water.
Christian Madsen
Age: 24
Character: Al
Where You’ve Seen Him Before: Palo Alto and Refuge From the Storm
Fun Fact: Christian is the son of actor Michael Madsen.
Pick up the latest special issue from PEOPLE – on sale now!
Like us on Facebook for more stories like this!