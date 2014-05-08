WATCH: Baby T. rex Throws Out First Pitch at Major League Baseball Game

If a baseball park and Jurassic Park joined forces, it would probably look a little something like this.

To promote the arena show “Walking with Dinosaurs,” the tour sent out its juvenile T. rex, fondly known as Baby T, to show off one of the creature’s lesser-known talents: curveballs. On Wednesday, Baby T pranced into Petco Park to throw the first pitch at the San Diego Padres’ game against the Kansas City Royals.

The T. rex puppet completed his throw to the Padres’ mascot waiting on the mound without issue, opting for the rarely seen ball-in-mouth technique.

Below, watch the first pitch sure to go down in (pre)history.

[mlbvideo id="32684683" width="600" height="424" /]